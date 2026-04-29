3 Cardinals who could be off the major-league roster before May 1

INF/OF Thomas Saggese

Thomas Saggese was once the best minor-league hitter in baseball. After winning the 2023 Texas League MVP, hopes were high for the utility infielder. Unfortunately for both Saggese and the Cardinals, he hasn't been able to replicate that success at the major-league level.

Saggese, 24, is now in his third professional season. He logged 295 plate appearances last year and finished the year with a. 258/.299/.342 slash line, two home runs, three stolen bases, and an 81 wRC+. Considering it was his rookie year, fans expected him to continue to grow and develop this year. He entered spring training in a battle for the starting left fielder spot. His defensive versatility was a fallback for his spot on the Opening Day roster.

Through 18 games and 57 plate appearances, Saggese hasn't given much reason for optimism in his offensive approach.

He has a .170/.228/.208 slash line, no home runs, no stolen bases, and a 33.3% strikeout rate. His 26 wRC+ is the 13th worst in all of baseball among players with at least 50 plate appearances. A glance at his Baseball Savant page would show that he is below average in every batting metric that Savant has. He's chasing, whiffing, missing the barrel of his bat, and hitting the ball without thump.

Saggese has been struggling at the dish this year, and it may be time for him to get a reset down in Memphis.

Defensively, Saggese has been solid at second base, shortstop, third base, and left field. He's a neutral defender at all positions, and he has yet to commit an error. His arm strength and range are below above average. There were few questions regarding his defensive abilities this year.

While struggling through the majors might be beneficial for some players, it hasn't seemed to help Thomas Saggese early in the season. Some time down in Memphis where there isn't as much pressure could behoove the 24-year-old utility man. Hopefully, we see Thomas Saggese return to the majors this year and prove that he's the hitter he once was in the minors.