3 Cardinals who could be first-time All-Stars this year

Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game is going to be a full-on show this year. The game will take place on July 14th in Philadelphia, and MLB's biggest stars will be there on the nation's 250th birthday. The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a surprisingly strong start, and Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, and Riley O'Brien are all partially to thank for that.

All-Star voting has become a bit of a farce lately, with larger fanbases seeing outsized recognition due to fan votes. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers typically receive a lot of attention at the All-Star Game because of the population of these cities. For players in a smaller town to receive recognition, they'll have to do something impressive and loud, something that the entire country will recognize.

Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, and Riley O'Brien have all earned recognition for their first-half performances; only time will tell if these three players will be voted to their first All-Star Games.

These 3 St. Louis Cardinals could be first-time All Stars in 2026.

OF Jordan Walker

From a narrative perspective, Jordan Walker should be a lock for the All-Star Game.

The 23-year-old outfielder and former top-five prospect in all of baseball has totally flipped the script on his career. He's already outpaced his negative bWAR for his career, now becoming a positive-WAR player.

From an offensive perspective, very few National League outfielders are having a better season than Walker. He's first in wRC+ and second in fWAR, slugging percentage, OPS, and ISO among all National League outfielders. Even his batting average places him third in the league.

Defensively, Walker is displaying more than competent range and an excellent arm. He's tied for fourth — with another Cardinal — in Defensive Runs Saved (7), and he's a neutral defender according to Outs Above Average. Jordan Walker is putting it all together this year, and if he can continue this pace, he should be a lock to be a starting outfielder for the National League in Philadelphia come July.

2B JJ Wetherholt

Speaking of narratives, what better story than the National League's best rookie making the All-Star Game?

JJ Wetherholt leads all National League rookies in fWAR, outpacing New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean only slightly (1.7 fWAR for Wetherholt vs 1.5 fWAR for McLean). Wetherholt is also a top-five second baseman in the National League in fWAR, and he's sixth among NL second basemen in wRC+.

Wetherholt is the longest shot of the three players on this list to make it to baseball's summer showcase, but he still has a chance, especially if he can get out of the current 9-42 stretch he's in over the last two weeks.

Closer Riley O'Brien

Making it to the All-Star Game as a pitcher is a relatively easy thing to accomplish so long as your numbers and name are noteworthy. Several pitchers opt out of the game due to their starting schedule, thus opening opportunities for additional pitchers to be nominated. Starting pitchers and closers are often the first to be chosen, and Riley O'Brien has been one of the National League's two best closers all year.

It's been Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres and Riley O'Brien all year as the two best closers in the NL. O'Brien has a 2.45 ERA and 25 strikeouts across 22 innings this year. His 13 saves rank second in the National League as well.

Every team in the majors gets at least one representative at the All-Star Game. After a dry spell of attendees lately, there's a chance the Cardinals could have three players represent them this year in Philadelphia.