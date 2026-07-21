3 Cardinals playing for roster spots ahead of the trade deadline

Ahead of the trade deadline, every team is looking for a reason to buy/sell. The Cardinals just dropped their first series to the D-Backs, in ugly fashion, too.

St. Louis jumped out to a 7-0 lead in a game started by 2026 All-Star Eduardo Rodriguez. IT was all smooth sailing–until the bullpen came into play.

The Cardinals bullpen would combine for four innings, with four earned runs. Ryne Stanek couldn’t find the zone, George Soriano continues his struggles, and Luis Gastelum surrendered the walk-off.

On the heels of such a poorly played series, the Redbirds have a few players playing for roster spots ahead of the deadline. Let’s dive in.

Player 1: Matt Svanson

If I had to surmise Matt Svanson’s 2026 season in one word, it would be “malfunction.” He still throws hard; there’s obvious upside, but the command eludes him, and the conviction is holding its hand.

Svanson has a 6.42 ERA through a substantial 40.2 innings. He’s been given chance after chance to prove himself, with only one minuscule stint in the minor leagues.

St. Louis may be hesitant to outright cut Svanson due to the aforementioned arm talent. However, whether they buy or sell, new talent will be on the way.

There’s no room for a dwindling 27-year-old on a legitimate roster. These next few weeks are Svanson’s last chance U to be the player he once was. Set, hut!

Player 2: Nathan Church

Nathan Church was an early-season phenom for the Cardinals, but has since come back down to Earth.

Through 245 at-bats, the rookie center fielder has 0.8 bWAR, with a gloomy 81 OPS+.

Not too long ago, Victor Scott II was demoted to the minor leagues. This was due to his offensive woes and regression in the outfield. Since Church’s hot start, he’s been unable to avidly contribute offensively. Irrespective of his defensive prowess, there are too many holes in his approach.

He chases too much, doesn’t barrel the baseball, never walks, strikes out, and struggles to hit the ball in the air.

If St. Louis didn’t have so much outfield talent at Triple-A, this wouldn’t be a conversation. Church would make an excellent fourth outfielder. But what’s more valuable: a rookie who gets limited playing time, or the players he could retain?

Newly acquired talent and/or the departure of current pieces could prompt the Cardinals to move on from Church.

Player 3: Pedro Pagés

Pedro Pagés is a serviceable backup catcher. Unfortunately, that’s just about what the Cardinals need least.

With so many different catchers waiting for a chance, Pagés has become cannon fodder on this year’s roster.

He’s regressed defensively and sports an OPS of .578 on the season.

Just this series in the desert, an errant pitch from Dustin May resulted in a blowup inning and a Cardinals loss. If Pagés had managed to block said pitch, maybe things would’ve been different.

He needs to hit or field. You’ve got to have one. Right now, he’s a net negative. And if things don’t change soon, St. Louis will need to divert attention elsewhere.

All three of these players and more have something to prove ahead of the deadline. St. Louis’ roster will look a lot different come mid-August, one way or another.