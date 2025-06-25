3 Cardinals players who have made themselves untradeable at the deadline

Major League Baseball's annual trade deadline is just under six weeks away, and several teams, the St. Louis Cardinals included, have yet to figure out a course of action.

The Cardinals, after going 19-8 in the month of May, have gone from legitimate postseason contenders to being potential sellers at this year's deadline. As of June 19th, the Cardinals have gone 5-10 in June. It's been a difficult month as far as scheduling goes, but the Cardinals have dropped some games this month that they could have won.

With the team now in a questionable spot just a few weeks away from the trade deadline, it's a mystery as to whether the Cardinals will be buyers or sellers at the deadline.

They have several intriguing players who could fetch a decent return in a trade. Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, Erick Fedde, and even Miles Mikolas are on the table as options if the Cardinals opt to sell players on expiring contracts. If the Cardinals start another winning streak, the front office could opt to add to the roster for a postseason push.

Regardless of the direction the Cardinals take at this year's deadline, there have been a few players who have cemented themselves as non-tradeable players for one reason or another. Many of the club's prospects will be deemed "untouchable" unless the right deal comes along. This includes top prospects Quinn Mathews, JJ Wetherholt, and Tink Hence. Most of the team's other young prospects will be on the table.

2B Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan stands a chance to be the Cardinals' lone All-Star this year, and he's made himself an invaluable part of this team this year.

Donovan has a .307/.375/.437 slash line with five home runs, 42 runs scored, and 29 runs batted in for a 129 wRC+. Donovan has been a plus defender according to defensive runs saved at second base. He's also played in left field and at shortstop, so his versatility has been beneficial for manager Oliver Marmol.

Donovan has been regarded as a leader on the team for the last two years, and his play this year has cemented him as a cornerstone player. The Cardinals should decline trades involving Donovan at this deadline.

LHP Matthew Liberatore

Once received via trade, Matthew Liberatore should not depart in the same manner this deadline.

The southpaw is getting his first full run at being a starting pitcher this year, and he hasn't disappointed. Through 15 starts, Liberatore has a 3.96 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 86.1 innings. He's walked only 12 batters this year, the second fewest among pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings.

Libby has solidified himself as at least a mid-rotation starting pitcher for the future, and he needs to stay on the team to help lead the 2026 staff.

RHP Tekoah Roby

The 2025 season was a very important one for several prospects, but Tekoah Roby absolutely needed to have a healthy AND productive season to remain a top prospect for the organization. Roby has fought injuries throughout his career, and his results since joining the Cardinals at the 2023 trade deadline hadn't been inspiring.

Things in 2025 have been vastly different for the 23-year-old starter. Roby's fastball has become one of his best pitches, and he pairs it nicely with a curveball that generates whiffs at a high rate. Roby has a 3.55 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 63.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Roby got roughed up in his first two starts with Memphis (12 earned runs in 10.1 innings), but he shut out the Norfolk Tides in his latest start, throwing six innings and striking out five batters. Roby has been healthy this year, and he's seeing success on the mound. The Cardinals need him to continue to develop this year, and he should be off the table in trade discussions this summer.