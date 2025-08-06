3 Cardinals players that should be untouchable as rebuild begins

The Cardinals sold at the trade deadline, effectively punting on 2025 and focusing solely on the future. However, their window to contend isn't going to be open right away, meaning that 2026 might be a lot like 2025. This doesn't mean that the Cardinals can't possibly finish with a winning record, but it's clear that winning is going to be secondary in the near future.

There is a lot up in the air. I think it's safe to assume that certain players will be traded. If so, Chaim Bloom needs to sell high on whichever players he decides to trade away. We don't know who will end up being gone at the end of the year, but I do think the roster is going to look a bit different in 2026.

Will the Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado, or has his value taken too much of a hit to even bring back a decent return? Will they have to release him instead of trying to trade him? In that case, they would have to eat a lot of money, potentially the entirety of his remaining salary.

Could the Cardinals trade one of their left-handed bats or deal from their catching depth? There is value in both logjams that could bring back some solid controllable pitching.

However, just because the Cardinals are rebuilding doesn't mean they should gut the roster entirely. Some players need to stay.

Here are three players I would like to see the Cardinals hold onto as they rebuild.

1. Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray has a no-trade clause, so he has the final say on whether or not he gets dealt. His list is also very limited, as he has wanted to stay close to his Nashville home. Last offseason, he chose to remain in St. Louis. My hope is that he will do it again.

If he wants a trade, then there's not much the Cardinals can do about that other than to find some suitors. But my concern with trading him is that the Cardinals need a proven starting pitcher, even as they rebuild. They are thin on pitching in the system.

It's also important to have a veteran guy around to help with this transition. Gray is just that, and his insight could prove to be valuable.

2. Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan is by far the Cardinals' best player. The only way I would accept a trade for him is if the Cardinals get just the right offer. But he too is a leader in the clubhouse. He represents what the Cardinals stand for.

He's a gritty player who grinds out at-bats, never quits and always gives his full effort regardless of where the team is in a game or in the standings. Fans love him, too. And while you can get a good return for him, the Cardinals need to understand what he brings to the table.

If I had it my way, I would hope that Donovan receives a contract extension and becomes a fixture in a Cardinals uniform for the foreseeable future. Some fans might like the idea of a good return coming back for him, but others would rather see him stay around, even if the team is a few years away from contention.

3. Ivan Herrera

The Cardinals have a lot of left-handed bats. Too many, in fact. Even though it would be best to keep Dononvan around, they have to find a way to clear the logjam. They don't have enough right-handed hitters.

Ivan Herrera might just be the best right-handed hitter the Cardinals have developed since Albert Pujols. He may not have Pujols-like power, but he gets on base frequently and is a strong contact hitter. He can even pop a home run or two every now and then.

But this is another piece worth building around for the future. He's young and all he does is hit. You need that bat in the lineup on a daily basis, and having him in there could help the Cardinals speed up their rebuild a little bit.

The offense struggled immensely when Herrera hit the injured list, and while his return obviously hasn't solved their problems, he certainly makes things easier, and I would hate to see him go.