3 burning questions the Cardinals have yet to answer

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rather successful start to the 2026 season. Currently sitting at a respectable 9-8, St. Louis now heads into a series against the Cleveland Guardians with these three questions begging for answers.

What should the Cardinals do about Matt Svanson?

One of the biggest storylines early in the year has been the regression of reliever Matt Svanson. His production in 2025 was nothing short of elite. He was so good, in fact, most people were penciling him in as the surefire closer for 2026. St. Louis sports columnist Bernie Miklasz was one of those people; he has more recently recanted his claims.

Svanson has seen a drop in velocity and movement on all his pitches. He has also struggled with location early on. His -7 pitching run value ranks in the 1st percentile according to Baseball Savant, and we’re only 17 games in. His ERA of 13.97 (as of April 14th) echoes deafening tones that sound exactly like 2024 Giovanny Gallegos.

Svanson still has two options that the Cardinals could exercise if the situation remains dire. It may be in the team’s best interest to cut bait sooner rather than later. For the Redbirds to shuffle through the maximum amount of talent in 2026, they can't play ride or die with every middling youngster.

Svanson is struggling mightily right now. It could benefit his career and the Cardinals' win total to have him regroup in Memphis.

Is the Jordan Walker breakout real?

This is probably the biggest question St. Louis fans are asking. Has “Heir Jordan” finally arrived? The presumed heir to Albert Pujols' throne is shining like the sun in the early going.

His bat speed and xSLG rank in the 100th percentile of the league, and he’s been incredibly productive in the field and on the basepaths. What a switch-up from recent years!

Don’t expect Walker to end the season with an OPS towering above 1.000 and near-perfect metrics. The numbers he’s producing definitely shine a light on the work he’s put in. This is no flash in the pan. However, it’s unrealistic to imagine a world where he shapeshifts into the Midwestern Aaron Judge. J-Walk has arrived; we’ll just have to wait to see what that looks like over 162.

What’s wrong with Masyn Winn?

So far, Winn has produced a .182 batting average and remains off the board in the long-ball category.

It’s worth noting that Winn was involved in a car accident not too long ago and has also dealt with some nagging pain after being hit by a pitch against Boston. Not the way you’d like to see your franchise shortstop kick off the new year.

His passion is as evident as ever. It’s clear as day to pick up on the recent frustrations.

Despite his lackluster production at the plate, Winn still sits at 0.2 WAR, preaching how truly alien his defensive production at shortstop is.

When Yadier Molina first came up to play for St. Louis, manager Tony La Russa made it clear he was there to catch. La Russa set the precedent early that no matter what, Molina would play. Yadi went on to be the greatest defensive catcher of all time and eventually rounded out his offensive game as well.

This is exactly how St. Louis needs to approach Masyn Winn.

Winn is the best defensive shortstop in baseball. Sure, it would be nice to see him have some success at the dish, but even without it, he’s valuable.

One promising footnote on Winn’s offensive game to this point is his discipline. Through all the ups and downs, he’s maintained a structured approach at the plate. Winn ranks comfortably in the top half of the league in chase rate, whiff rate, K rate, and walk rate. Those numbers are really encouraging for someone with such dreary numbers.

Winn will be fine, and even when his bat droops, his glove shines Rawlings gold, and his arm blisters cannon-like throws across the diamond.

Every team has a list of questions to sort through this early in the season. The Cardinals are no different. The answers to each of these questions will come in due time; Cardinals fans will just have to wait and see. Like a show that debuts one episode a week, the Redbirds always find a way to keep you on the edge of your seat.