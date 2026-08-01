3 bold Cardinals predictions that could shake up the 2026 trade deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is almost here, and with rumors swirling everywhere, the St. Louis Cardinals sure seem to find themselves in the thick of them. There are so many directions this deadline could go for St. Louis, and today I wanted to give 3 bold predictions on what may happen over the next 48 or so hours.

To be clear, I'm making bold predictions, so I wouldn't say these are the likeliest outcomes, but I do think there is a good chance at least one of these things does come true. How the Cardinals choose to handle the deadline will be fascinating, and if they want to get bold, they certainly can.

Bold Prediction #1 - Dustin May nets the Cardinals more than the Jordan Montgomery did

Dustin May was signed to be traded, and that destiny is expected to reach its conclusion in the next 48 hours. While there has been much debate over what his actual value is, I do believe the Cardinals are going to get more than they did for Jordan Montgomery a few trade deadlines ago.

Back in 2023, the Cardinals flipped Montgomery for prospects Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese alongside left-handed reliever John King. Roby was an exciting pitching prospect at the time who had battled injuries, and Saggese was on his way to winning Double-A Texas League Most Valuable Player with his bat. At the time of the deal, it seemed like a really strong return for the Cardinals, and both Roby and Saggese still have time to make good on that promise.

With teams like the Twins, Red Sox, and Astros deciding to buy now instead of sell, as many expected for the last few months, there are fewer starters on the trade market than anyone originally thought. This gives St. Louis a leg up in the market, and because of that, I do think May will be dealt for more than some may think.

According to Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Phillies, White Sox, Mariners, Red Sox, and Rays all had scouts in attendance for May's last start with the Cardinals, so the market is certainly expected to be robust.

Bold Prediction #2 - The Cardinals are blown away by an offer for Ivan Herrera and trade him

I do not think the Cardinals plan on trading Ivan Herrera, but if a team that is desperate enough for a big bat or catcher comes calling, I think a deal can get done.

Jen McCaffrey, who writes about the Red Sox for The Athletic, predicted that Boston is going to use their wealth of pitching to go after another big bat after Curtis Mead fractured his wrist, and I believe that bat will end up being Herrera.

The Red Sox have expressed interest in Herrera in the past, and with both the Yankees and Rays interested in him as well, I think the pressure of the AL East race may cause one of those three teams to swing a blockbuster deal. The Cardinals and Red Sox have been frequent trade partners in recent years, so why not another deal?

If Hunter Goodman's asking price tells us anything, the Cardinals could be getting a king's ransom in return for Herrera, and that's the only way a trade makes sense for them. If it is Boston, one of Franklin Arias or Anthony Eyanson would have to be the headliner. If it is the Yankees, how about Dax Kilby or Elmer Rodriguez as the headliner? And in Tampa, names like Theo Gillen and Nathan Flewelling could be the apple of the Cardinals' eye.

Bold Prediction #3 - The Cardinals trade another catcher as well

Saying the Cardinals will trade one catcher is not a bold prediction, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say St. Louis moves two catchers at this deadline because of how hot the demand is right now.

It could be Herrera and one of Jimmy Crooks or Pedro Pages, or it could be the duo of Pages and Crooks going elsewhere. Crooks is someone The Athletic believes the Cardinals are open to moving, and Pages has made sense as a trade candidate for a while now.

Leonardo Bernal looks ready for his shot with St. Louis, and while the Cardinals do not need to clear a spot for him right now, they have him at the ready if they were to move a few catchers.