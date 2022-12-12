Cardinals Rumors: 3 pros and cons of signing Carlos Rodon
Con #3 – The Cardinals would take themselves out of the stacked 2023-2024 pitching market
All things considered, Carlos Rodon is a great pitcher and would be a great add for the Cardinals in 2023. If the Cardinals choose to make Rodon their guy, it does benefit them for 2023, but it may prevent them from making an even better decision come next off-season.
The 2023-2024 starting pitching market is stacked. While this off-season’s headliners where Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Rodon, it’s hard to narrow down the long list of names next off-season. The headliners are Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urias, Max Scherzer, Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito, and Yu Darvish. On top of all those names, guys like Jack Flaherty, Tyler Mahle, Frankie Montas, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Luis Severino are all fantastic options as well. Oh, and did I mention Lance Lynn, Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Alex Wood, Charlie Morton? Not to mention guys who could be on the trade market like Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow, and Pablo Lopez.
The point is, the Cardinals would handcuff themselves to Rodon if they choose him now, which could be a great thing or could keep them wishing they had waited. The market for Rodon is extremely competitive right now as he’s far and away the best arm available. But in a class of free agents where there are so many elite options, sure they’ll be a ton of teams interested, but the sure number of options should make them a hair more affordable.
Here is what I would propose. If the Cardinals held off on Rodon, they could be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline, and acquire a front-line starting pitcher either for the stretch run or one with control beyond 2023. Then, the Cardinals would still be able to spend big on their preferred starter next off-season, while giving themselves a legit chance to win the World Series in 2023 if they traded for a starter down the stretch.
Any one of those names could end up being available in a trade if their team struggles, and names like Shane Bieber, Pablo Lopez, and Tyler Glasnow could also be available. I just think it would be wise for the Cardinals to be aggressive when their is not such a premium on the talent that is available.
