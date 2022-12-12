Cardinals Rumors: 3 pros and cons of signing Carlos Rodon
Pro #3 – Carlos Rodon helps fill out the Cardinals 2024 rotation
While it’s not essential that the Cardinals fill out their 2024 rotation over the course of this off-season, it should add appeal for any multi-year contract they would give to a starting pitcher this off-season.
Out of the Cardinals projected five-man rotation, the only player set to return in 2024 is Steven Matz. Bringing in Carlos Rodon gives them two established options after the 2023 season, and then the club can choose to add more pitching, resign and of their impending free agents, or trust some young guys like Matthew Liberatore, Gordon Graceffo, or Connor Thomas. There is a good chance they would do a mix of all three.
Sure, the Cardinals can address their 2024 rotation at a later date, but it does dramatically change how the club operates in 2023 if they can bring some certainty to their team beyond next season. It’s hard to make immediate term moves when there is such a gaping hole awaiting the club next season, so help alleviate some of that stress by bringing in an impact arm for this season and seasons to come.