Cardinals Rumors: 3 pros and cons of signing Carlos Rodon
Con #2 – The size of contract that Carlos Rodon wants
There are two words that front offices hate the sound of during the off-season: Scott Boras.
The infamous agent represents many of the game’s biggest stars, and is known for his ability to squeeze every single dollar of value possible out of the deals he net’s his clients. Unfortunately for St. Louis, one of his clients happens to be Carlos Rodon.
Assuming Heyman’s report of the Cardinals being players for Rodon is correct, its likely Boras and the rest of Rodon’s camp wanted that information out there, in hopes that it would drive up the bidding between the Yankees, Giants, and the Cardinals. Boras clients are about getting maximum value from whichever team will offer it, meaning the Cardinals will have to submit a large offer to get any deal done.
Reports indicate that the lefty is seeking a seven-year deal, and likely an AAV in the $25 million-$30 million range. This is a hefty price to pay for someone who had injury concerns and would be signed through their age-37 season. While it may seem like an awesome idea right now, this contract could end up turning out very poorly.
I asked Cardinals fans on Twitter whether or not they’d sign Rodon to a seven-year, $200 million deal on Sunday, and over 60% of fans said they would give him that contract. I don’t blame anyone for being willing to do that, but if you vote “yes” to a deal like that now, you need to be ready to stand by that deal later if it goes poorly. Most fans will turn around and blame the front office when deals like that go poorly, even if they wanted it.
This kind of contract really ties down the Cardinals payroll for the foreseeable future as well, as they’d have $25 million+ a year committed to three different players and $17.5 million going to Contreras. If you believe this upgrade is worth taking the Cardinals out of other future moves, than it makes a lot of sense. But there are some really, really good options on the horizon for St. Louis (more on that later).