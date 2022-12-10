Cardinals: Trade targets after signing Willson Contreras
After finding their new catcher, the Cardinals should turn their attention to these trade targets
The St. Louis Cardinals came into the off-season with a clear, primary goal: find the club’s new starting catcher. After probing the trade market up and down for their answer, and even exploring other free agents, it almost seemed inevitable that Willson Contreras would be that guy. The Cardinals have now secured the former Chicago Cubs catcher on a 5-year, $87.5 million deal that locks him in behind the plate for years to come.
When you look at the Cardinals roster, one can say they are pretty much set to go outside of a few minor moves to round out the roster. If the Cardinals front office goes that direction, I wouldn’t blame them. Just look at how much a team like the Athletics was asking for a player like Sean Murphy, or how much money is being thrown at pitchers in free agency. The Cardinals may believe it’s best to wait to make a significant move.
Many others have said the Cardinals need to now turn their attention toward flipping some of their young talent, especially ones at log jam positions like outfield and designated hitter, for pitching or established talent to add to their starting lineup. Knowing how the Cardinals do business and their history of improving the roster via trade, the club will surely be exploring those options the rest of the winter.
If the Cardinals do decide to make a trade to improve the roster before the 2023 season, here are five names they should look at.