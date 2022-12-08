St. Louis Cardinals: Ask me anything with Josh Jacobs – 12/8
Question and answers with site expert Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals just wrapped up the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, and there is plenty to talk about after the buzz from their time in San Diego as well as what the rest of their off-season and the upcoming 2023 season will look like.
From the Cardinals pursuit of a starting catcher that eventually led to signing Willson Contreras, a few bullpen arms they added, their links to the shortstop market, and where St. Louis will go from here, there is still plenty to talk about over the coming weeks and months for this Cardinals team.
I did my first installment of “Ask me anything” a few weeks ago, and had a ton of fun interacting with you all in the comments. I am looking forward to what all you have to say this time around!
Like last time, a few housekeeping things. Anything is fair game, Cardinals related, general MLB news, or even non-baseball stuff. Let’s look to be kind and courteous of one another while we interact!
I’ll pop in and out of the comments throughout the day and do my best to chat with everyone. Feel free to interact with other’s comments as well! This conversation is at it’s best when we are all interacting as a community, not just a back and forth between myself and individual commentors.
If you enjoy this format and want to continue to see Q/A’s in the future, be sure to drop and question and/or let me know that you enjoy this. I personally love interacting with everyone, and hope you all enjoy it too. The team and I here at Redbird Rants are so grateful for all of your support across our site!
Without further rambling, ask any and all of your questions in the comment section!