Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Catcher Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks with the media
Cardinals make their first signing, RHP Guillermo Zuniga

The Cardinals have been rumored to look at improving their bullpen this off-season, and they took their first step in doing so by signing RHP Guillermo Zuniga to a deal for the 2023 season.

It is an interesting move for St. Louis, as Zuniga has never pitched above the AA level but has now secured a Major League contract with the Cardinals. You may be wondering why the Cardinals would sign Zuniga to this kind of deal, but the underlying metrics from @CardinalsReek and @WillSugeStats on Twitter show promising abilities from the 24-year old.

Not a major signing from the Cardinals but could pay huge dividends this season. This is a very low risk signing with potentially a high reward, so this remains and intriguing signing for St. Louis. Meanwhile, their rivals in Chicago made a bigger splash with a much riskier free agent that the Cardinals had been connected to.

