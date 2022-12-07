Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Cardinals make their first signing, RHP Guillermo Zuniga
The Cardinals have been rumored to look at improving their bullpen this off-season, and they took their first step in doing so by signing RHP Guillermo Zuniga to a deal for the 2023 season.
It is an interesting move for St. Louis, as Zuniga has never pitched above the AA level but has now secured a Major League contract with the Cardinals. You may be wondering why the Cardinals would sign Zuniga to this kind of deal, but the underlying metrics from @CardinalsReek and @WillSugeStats on Twitter show promising abilities from the 24-year old.
Not a major signing from the Cardinals but could pay huge dividends this season. This is a very low risk signing with potentially a high reward, so this remains and intriguing signing for St. Louis. Meanwhile, their rivals in Chicago made a bigger splash with a much riskier free agent that the Cardinals had been connected to.