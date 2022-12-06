Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
What could the Cardinals’ offer look like?
In any trade, I think the two most logical centerpieces would be Nolan Gorman or Lars Nootbaar. So, let me put together a trade that is filled with “MLB-ready” talent with that in mind.
This is a really strong offer. The Cardinals would be giving up a guy who was their number two prospect last season in Gorman or a breakout performer in Nootbaar, and then their #4 and #6 prospects in what is a top heavy farm system. Maybe this offer is a bit more than they actually need to give, but with how much competition there is for Murphy, I think this is what we are talking now.
My previous proposal, which seemed to match what the industry was thinking, had Gorman as the centerpiece and another strong prospect in Graceffo, but the major difference here is that the Cardinals would be upgrading the third prospect that they trade. This would really thin out their farm system, as after their first nine prospects, outlets like Baseball America believe their system drops off and lacks the depth of other good farm systems.
Could the deal instead swap out one of Burleson or Liberatore for a mixture of Yepez, Woodford, Pallante, or Thompson? Sure. But I genuinely think it’s going to take a haul to get Murphy now with this market.
But that is the price you pay when you are navigating the kinds of waters that St. Louis is. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Cardinals or another club pull of this trade before the Winter Meetings are over.