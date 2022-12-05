Cardinals News: Day 2 of Winter Meetings brings big rumors
John Mozeliak digs his heels in on the Cardinals keeping Paul DeJong
These comments may trigger fans, but please continue reading after I give some context to why I believe John Mozeliak made the following comments about Paul DeJong today.
Let’s address the DeJong comment first. Some see the idea that a team would be calling about DeJong and think that Mozeliak should have traded him in a heartbeat. Three things need to be noted here.
- Teams that were calling were likely wanting the Cardinals to eat most of DeJong’s contract, or even attach a prospect to him.
- Assuming that is the case, it does not make sense for the Cardinals to move on from DeJong before Spring Training. It does not hurt the club to see how he performs this spring. If he is still struggling, then they will cut bait. If he turns it around, then there are not wasting $9 million just sending him away, or could even get some value in a trade.
- If a team does come calling with an offer to take on most of DeJong’s money or even a decent return, Mozeliak likely takes that offer.
Long story short, this appears to be good business on the part of Mozeliak, as he is maintaining as much leverage as possible on DeJong. If things go poorly this spring, he’ll be off the roster before Opening Day.
A note on John Mozeliak’s ‘unequivocal’ stance on the Cardinals’ shortstops
John Mozeliak has been pretty consistent in his stance on Tommy Edman being the starting shortstop for St. Louis in 2023. But let me remind you that Mozeliak said on radio that Matt Carpenter was the starting third baseman on the morning of January 29th, 2021, and then traded for Nolan Arenado later that evening.
This doesn’t mean that every time Mozeliak is lying in saying that Edman is their starting shortstop, but I would not believe that they are not thinking long and hard about moving Edman to second base to bring in a star shortstop. Where there is smoke, there is fire, and there is a lot of smoke with the Cardinals pursuit of a shortstop right now.