Cardinals News: Day 2 of Winter Meetings brings big rumors
National and local media are linking the Cardinals to an upgrade at shortstop
The speculation about the Cardinals involvement in the shortstop market began around noon on Monday when Jon Morosi went on MLB Network and connected the Cardinals to the shortstops, later tweeting out that sources had been indicating that they are active.
While some fans and pundits had some speculation about the nature of their involvement, it was later confirmed by Derrick Goold that there were scenarios where Dansby Swanson would be a target for St. Louis.
So, what’s the deal here? Basically, it sounds like sources around the industry are noticing that the Cardinals have increased interest in the shortstops, specifically Swanson, although Xander Bogaerts could be a possibility as well. As has been said many times this off-season, their interest in a shortstop is complicated, as it depends on how other things shake out, namely catcher.
I personally think signing Swanson would be a mistake for the Cardinals, and wrote about it recently. For fans who are hopeful the Cardinals make a splash with one of the shortstops, MLB Network and others spent a lot of today discussing how a major move at the position would make a lot of sense for St. Louis if they truly wish to contend for the World Series in 2023.
The rest of the Winter Meetings should bring some clarity to this situation, and hopefully even resolution, one way or the other. It feels like we have been talking about the shortstop market for ages now, and there was another piece of news, specifically related to a current Cardinal shortstop, that remains interesting this off-season.