Cardinals: Goldschmidt, Arenado, Edman form MLB best WAR trio
The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position this season – in large part due to three of the top WAR leaders in baseball.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been on fire since the MLB trade deadline and are finally being recognized as one of the best teams in all of baseball. Plenty of players are contributing to the Cardinals success this season, but according to WAR, none more than Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Tommy Edman.
Fox Sports just ranked the highest WAR trios in baseball, and the Cardinals trio ranked number one in all of baseball with a 19.1 fWAR and 21 bWAR combined. The 20.1 average for the trio ranked 3.6 points above the second best trio in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner.
It is really no surprise to see Goldschmidt and Arenado at the top of this list, as they have been legit MVP candidates all year long and could finish 1st and 2nd in the voting for the NL, something that has not happened since Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds in 2000.
Goldschmidt has slashed .325/.413/.607 with 35 HR and 109 RBI, and could end up finishing with a triple crown if he finishes strong. Arenado has continued to play Hall of Fame worthy defense and hit bat has come back to form in 2022, slashing .298/.360/.548 with 28 HR and 93 RBI.
Edman is a name that may surprise some, but his mix of elite defense, speed, and above average production at the plate makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball. Edman has slashed .268/.326/.415 with 13 HR and 54 RBI, and even with some cold stretches at the plate, he has been a stable member of the Cardinals lineup.
What really sets Edman a part though is that baserunning and defense. He has 27 SB on the season, and gives the Cardinals a player who can make plays on the basepaths on a nightly basis. His gold glove level defense translates all over the field, adding to his value for the club. Any night, Edman can make highlight reel plays for St. Louis all over the diamond.
If St. Louis is going to make some noise in October, this trio will have to continue to lead the way for the club as they face opponents like the Dodgers, Mets, and Braves in October. Based on how this season has gone, the Cardinals should have no concerns relying on these three stars.