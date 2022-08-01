5 top performers from Cardinals series with Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals took two of three games from the Washington Nationals in a weekend series filled with drama.
With the trade deadline on Aug. 2, drama filled the air with rumors swirling and momentum swinging back and forth.
Much of the talk dealt with whether Nationals All-Star outfielder Juan Soto would be switching teams on the field by the end of the series. While there was no substance to the talk, it was certainly entertaining to ponder.
The Cardinals took Friday’s game 6-2 before absorbing a disappointing loss Saturday 7-6 and wrapping the set with a 5-0 victory.
Miles Mikolas earned his eighth win of the season on Friday after going seven innings, giving up six hits, one walk, and two earned runs while striking out four batters and inducing seven swings and misses. Genesis Cabrera looked good Friday, pitching a one-hit eighth inning. Giovanny Gallegos pitched an inning as well, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Dylan Carlson got the Cardinals on the board Friday, with a ground out that allowed Andrew Knizner to score. With a wild pitch from Anibal Sanchez, Tommy Edman scored. Paul Goldschmidt knocked a ground out, scoring Tyler O’Neill.
On Saturday, the Cardinals had major struggles with pitching. Before things fell apart, though, the game got off to such a great start with Nolan Arenado’s 19th home run of the season on a fly to left field off Paolo Espino.
Starter Dakota Hudson went 4.1 innings, giving up four hits, two walks and two earned runs, including a home run to Victor Robles. Hudson struck out one and induced eight swings and misses. Packy Naughton pitched 0.2 innings of relief, giving up three hits and two earned runs. He did strike out two.
Jordan Hicks got his second hold of the season, pitching one inning and giving up a run while striking out one.
Genesis Cabrera blew a save and earned his second loss of the season with a terrible inning of work. Pitching the seventh inning, Cabrera gave up a three-run home run to Josh Bell on a liner to center field, scoring Cesar Hernandez and Juan Soto.
Johan Oviedo pitched the eighth inning, striking out one. The rest of Saturday’s game and Sunday’s win will be discussed on the next pages.
The Cardinals are off on Monday, as they head back to St. Louis for a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs starting Tuesday. The New York Yankees visit Busch Stadium for a weekend set starting Friday.
This should be a fun week for the St. Louis Cardinals and fans. Here’s hoping for good deals and big wins.