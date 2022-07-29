Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis receiving calls about Nolan Gorman
The Aug. 2 trade deadline is almost here and the St. Louis Cardinals remain active in talks with many different teams about starting pitching, a generational bat, and ways to improve the team in any way possible for the second half of the season.
One player that is drawing a lot of interest around the league is rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman, who, according to Derrick Goold, is being discussed by the rest of the league in trade talks.
Gorman is the kind of young player who could be the centerpiece in a package for St. Louis to acquire frontline starting pitching or a player like Juan Soto, if they so choose. While the Cardinals will likely hold onto prospect Jordan Walker in any trade talks, it seems like Gorman may be the piece they are willing to part with.
Gorman started off the year extremely hot in Triple-A and eventually received a call up to St. Louis, where he is hitting .229/.303/.430 with 10 HR and 23 RBI on the year. While there are some flaws to his game, namely hitting left-handed pitching and his strikeout rate, he has some immense power already, and his .733 OPS as a rookie is notable.
Katie Woo has reported that the Cardinals called up Paul DeJong to their taxi squad and could be activated to their active roster this weekend. With Edmundo Sosa out of options and no clear roster spot available, it is easy to speculate that Gorman or Sosa could be on the move soon for a major trade St. Louis wants to make.
Here are five teams that may be looking to acquire Gorman from the Cardinals, and why St. Louis may choose to part with their young prospect to acquire help at this deadline.