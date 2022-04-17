Cardinals: 5 numbers that matter after the first week of the season
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a great first week of baseball. After one week, which stats shine through the most thus far?
St. Louis Cardinals baseball is back and fans in the Gateway City couldn’t be happier. The weather hasn’t always been warm but the crowds have shown up and through just six games, there have already been some great moments in the 2022 season.
After starting their season off with a win in the home opener against the Pirates, the Cardinals continued to take care of business, working around a rainout to take two of three from Pittsburgh. Another rainout axed a game against the Royals, but a win in the other game and a split of the first two games in Milwaukee leave the Cardinals at 4-2 on the year.
With their rainouts, the Cardinals have at least one game in hand against the rest of the NL Central, but they do sit in first place right now thanks to some key performances in the early season. All of these performances have come through in looking at the numbers of individuals and how the team stacks up against the rest of the MLB after week one.
Of course, all of these come with the caveat that it has been just one week and six games. However, what five numbers stand out after one week?