St. Louis Cardinals fan trolls Cubs with unbelievable custom hat
Baseball is back, and St. Louis Cardinals fans are once again trolling the Cubs with an unbelievable custom hat.
Baseball is back, Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, and Cardinals fans are once again trolling Chicago Cubs fans.
Nature is healing.
Just take a look at this Cardinals fans’ custom hat, where he is wearing a Cubs hat (gasp!) but with one key addition: a Cardinal using the restroom atop of it. Amazing.
In 2022, the Cardinals will most likely not have to worry about the Cubs. While the Cardinals are fighting for the division title and potentially even more, the Cubs are in the midst of a rebuild. Of course, they have signed Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, among others, so it’s not like they will be in the same class as, say, the Cincinnati Reds or Pittsburgh Pirates.
They are a year or two away from being truly competitive in the National League Central. But that doesn’t mean that Cardinals fans should stop trolling Cubs fans, or vice versa. It’s what makes sports great, and also leads to hats – and trolling – like this. It doesn’t get any better than that.
After signing Pujols, it’s clear that the Cardinals are trying to be competitive. Yes, there is some nostalgia and great PR behind the move, but Pujols rakes against left-handed pitching and will be a strong addition off the bench. There are some who believe that it will have a negative impact on the Cardinals, but in all likelihood, it will help them out. And if it doesn’t work out, the Cardinals can move on from Pujols’ $2.5 million contract at virtually no cost.
It gives the Cardinals a lineup that will give Cubs fans nightmares and flashbacks to how they dominated for almost a decade with Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. And with it fresh on Cubs’ fans minds, Cardinals fans are taking full advantage of rubbing it in.
Baseball is back.