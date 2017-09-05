St. Louis Cardinals: Magneuris Sierra headed to Memphis
The St. Louis Cardinals have promoted their speedy, young outfielder to their AAA-affiliate just in time for the minor league playoffs.
The St. Louis Cardinals thrice infused their MLB roster with talent and speed when they welcomed Magneuris Sierra into the fold. Sierra appeared in 13 games with the St. Louis Cardinals between May 7-17, on June 2nd, and then from July 16-20. In these appearances, the team held a record of 8-5 in games in which Sierra started.
Many fans, myself included, were disappointed when Sierra was sent back down after his stint in July but his slot was needed for players returning from the disabled list. That aside, Sierra was able to amass 55 plate appearances and recorded five RBIs in that span.
Sierra, known for his speed, was also able to collect two stolen bases in his thirteen games. Many other members of the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals have only recorded as many steals in the entirety of the season. On the other side of things, Sierra was caught stealing twice making his steal rate at .500.
Sierra was definitely a shot in the arm for the club. Just have a look at his game logs from his three times wearing the birds on the bat:
|Rk
|Gcar
|Gtm
|Date
|Tm
|Opp
|Rslt
|Inngs
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|ROE
|GDP
|SB
|CS
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BOP
|aLI
|WPA
|RE24
|DFS(DK)
|DFS(FD)
|Pos
|1
|1
|30 (29)
|May 7
|STL
|@
|ATL
|W,6-4
|CG(14)
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.167
|.167
|.333
|7
|1.03
|-0.069
|-0.65
|5.00
|6.20
|CF
|2
|2
|31
|May 8
|STL
|@
|MIA
|W,9-4
|CG
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.273
|.273
|.545
|8
|.51
|0.044
|-0.35
|10.00
|12.40
|CF
|3
|3
|32
|May 9
|STL
|@
|MIA
|W,6-5
|CG
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|.400
|.357
|.757
|8
|1.12
|0.143
|0.95
|12.00
|15.40
|CF
|4
|4
|33
|May 10
|STL
|@
|MIA
|W,7-5
|CG
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.421
|.353
|.774
|8
|1.46
|0.073
|0.25
|9.00
|12.40
|CF
|5
|5
|35 (1)
|May 13
|STL
|CHC
|W,5-3
|CG
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|.455
|.400
|.855
|8
|.66
|-0.024
|0.32
|8.00
|9.50
|RF
|6
|6
|36
|May 14
|STL
|CHC
|W,5-0
|CG
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.423
|.375
|.798
|8
|.32
|-0.034
|-0.13
|3.00
|3.00
|CF
|7
|7
|38 (1)
|May 17
|STL
|BOS
|L,4-5
|CG(13)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.367
|.406
|.367
|.773
|7
|1.29
|-0.144
|0.00
|15.00
|18.70
|RF
|Jun
|Gtm
|Date
|Tm
|Opp
|Rslt
|Inngs
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|ROE
|GDP
|SB
|CS
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BOP
|aLI
|WPA
|RE24
|DFS(DK)
|DFS(FD)
|Pos
|8
|8
|52 (13)
|Jun 2
|STL
|@
|CHC
|L,2-3
|CG
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.429
|.375
|.804
|8
|1.24
|0.129
|1.07
|7.00
|9.50
|LF
|Jul
|Gtm
|Date
|Tm
|Opp
|Rslt
|Inngs
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|ROE
|GDP
|SB
|CS
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|BOP
|aLI
|WPA
|RE24
|DFS(DK)
|DFS(FD)
|Pos
|9
|9
|91 (38)
|Jul 16
|STL
|@
|PIT
|L,3-4
|CG
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|.462
|.417
|.878
|8
|1.18
|0.144
|1.14
|16.00
|18.20
|RF
|10
|10
|92
|Jul 17
|STL
|@
|NYM
|W,6-3
|CG
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.419
|.375
|.794
|8
|1.00
|-0.098
|-1.07
|2.00
|3.20
|RF
|11
|11
|93
|Jul 18
|STL
|@
|NYM
|W,5-0
|CG
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|.404
|.364
|.768
|8
|.68
|0.038
|-0.07
|3.00
|3.00
|RF
|12
|12
|94
|Jul 19
|STL
|@
|NYM
|L,3-7
|CG
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.396
|.431
|.396
|.827
|8
|.27
|0.023
|1.87
|13.00
|16.00
|RF CF
|13
|13
|95
|Jul 20
|STL
|@
|NYM
|L,2-3
|CG
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|.400
|.365
|.765
|6
|1.27
|-0.125
|-0.78
|0.00
|0.00
|RF
|8-5
|55
|52
|10
|19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|.365
|.400
|.365
|.765
|.94
|0.100
|2.56
|103.00
|127.50
Jump ahead to news today of Sierra’s promotion. Many fans fully expected for Magneuris to join the St. Louis Cardinals once rosters expanded. While that may yet happen, Mags is- for the time-being- heading to Memphis to assist the Redbirds with their efforts to secure a title for the Bluff City.
This will be Sierra’s first time appearing in AAA. To this point in his career, Magneuris has reached as high as AA (excluding his sudden call-up to MLB directly from AA). He will bring with him major league experience and will join an outfield with power and other speed.
Sierra should help the Redbirds win the championship and then likely find his way up to St. Louis following the conclusion of the minor league season and postseason. Either club would love to have Sierra’s career 77 doubles and 20 triples accompanied by 98 career stolen bases.
The Memphis Redbirds begin their postseason hopes (following a record-setting 91-win season) on Wednesday night. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting time at AutoZone Park.
If Sierra can duplicate his numbers in Memphis in the postseason facing the best of the best minor league pitching, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Sierra secure himself a starting role on the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals (or at least a serious look at in Spring Training).