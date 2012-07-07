Fansided
Daily Rant: Cardinals drop first game in series with Marlins

The Cardinals lost in more ways than one last night. Not only did they drop a close game, but earlier in the day they lost Yadier Molina for a couple of days. They also may have lost Rafael Furcal. Find out more after the jump.

Final123456789RHE
Miami000001110361
St Louis0100000012123
WPR. Nolasco (8-6)
LPJ. Westbrook (7-7)
SVH. Bell (19)
ABRHRBIHRBBKSBLOBSeason Avg
R. Furcal ss502100004.276
    T. Greene pr000000000.228
J. Jay cf301000001.324
M. Holliday lf401000002.317
C. Beltran rf501000104.304
A. Craig 1b411000202.298
D. Freese 3b403100000.291
D. Descalso 2b401000102.224
T. Cruz c300000103.186
    S. Schumaker ph111000000.300
J. Westbrook p201001002.185
    V. Marte p000000000.000
    M. Cleto p000000000.000
    F. Salas p000000000.000
    M. Carpenter ph100000000.292
 Totals362122015020
IPHRERBBKHRWHIPSeason ERA
J. Westbrook (L, 7-7)6.25212201.323.75
V. Marte0.10000001.464.21
M. Cleto1.01110211.445.00
F. Salas1.00000101.675.34

The Positives

  • Rafael Furcal hit a single and a double and drove in a run.
  • Jon Jay hit his fifth double of the year.
  • Matt Holliday hit his 21st double of the season.
  • Carlos Beltran hit a single.
  • Allen Craig also hit a single and scored one of the Cardinals three runs.
  • David Freese had a three hit night, including his fourteenth double, and drove in one of the Cardinals runs.
  • Daniel Descalso hit a single also.
  • Jake Westbrook did what he did to keep the Cardinals in the game. He lasted six and two thirds and only gave up one earned run.
  • Fernando Salas pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Justin’s Jeers

  • Rafael Furcal and Matt Holliday both had scares as Furcal re-aggravated a shin injury and Holliday was hit on the elbow with a pitch. Losing either player would be rough as Lance Berkman is not back until after the break and Yadier Molina is on the bereavement list.
  • David Freese committed two errors in the game, while Westbrook committed another.
  • Tony Cruz was held hitless starting in Yadier’s absence.
  • The team had a lot of base runners, but couldn’t capitalize as twenty men were left stranded. Furcal and Beltran led the way with four strands a piece.
  •  Mikael Cleto pitched an inning and gave up the game-winning home run to Logan Morrison.

Three Stars

3) Jake Westbrook – Westbrook pitched well enough for the win, but the offense just couldn’t put runs on the board.

2) Rafael Furcal – Furcal had two hits and drove in a run.

1) David Freese – Freese had three hits and had the other RBI for the Cardinals.

Standings

CentralWLPctGBHomeRoadRSRADiffStreakL10
 Pittsburgh Pirates4637.55427-1419-23329310+19Lost 18-2
 Cincinnati Reds4538.5421.023-1622-22348309+39Won 14-6
 St. Louis Cardinals4440.5242.521-2023-20418350+68Lost 15-5
 Milwaukee Brewers3944.4707.022-2117-23376384-8Won 16-4
 Chicago Cubs3251.38614.019-2013-31309383-74Won 17-3
 Houston Astros3252.38114.523-209-32335408-73Lost 91-9

Today’s Game

The Cardinals host the Marlins in game two today at 3:15. Kyle Lohse takes the hill for the Cardinals against Carlos Zambrano. Lohse is 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA this season. In eight starts against the Marlins, Lohse has four wins and a 4.60 ERA. Zambrano currently has a 4-6 record with a 4.14 ERA. From his time with the Cubs, he has 29 career starts against St Louis and has wins in twelve of those starts. He has a 3.47 ERA against the Redbirds.

