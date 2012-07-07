Daily Rant: Cardinals drop first game in series with Marlins
The Cardinals lost in more ways than one last night. Not only did they drop a close game, but earlier in the day they lost Yadier Molina for a couple of days. They also may have lost Rafael Furcal. Find out more after the jump.
Box Score
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1
|St Louis
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|3
|WP
|R. Nolasco (8-6)
|LP
|J. Westbrook (7-7)
|SV
|H. Bell (19)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|SB
|LOB
|Season Avg
|R. Furcal ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.276
|T. Greene pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|J. Jay cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|M. Holliday lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|C. Beltran rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.304
|A. Craig 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|D. Freese 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|D. Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|T. Cruz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.186
|S. Schumaker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|J. Westbrook p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|V. Marte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M. Cleto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F. Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M. Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|36
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|20
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|WHIP
|Season ERA
|J. Westbrook (L, 7-7)
|6.2
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1.32
|3.75
|V. Marte
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.46
|4.21
|M. Cleto
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1.44
|5.00
|F. Salas
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.67
|5.34
The Positives
- Rafael Furcal hit a single and a double and drove in a run.
- Jon Jay hit his fifth double of the year.
- Matt Holliday hit his 21st double of the season.
- Carlos Beltran hit a single.
- Allen Craig also hit a single and scored one of the Cardinals three runs.
- David Freese had a three hit night, including his fourteenth double, and drove in one of the Cardinals runs.
- Daniel Descalso hit a single also.
- Jake Westbrook did what he did to keep the Cardinals in the game. He lasted six and two thirds and only gave up one earned run.
- Fernando Salas pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Justin’s Jeers
- Rafael Furcal and Matt Holliday both had scares as Furcal re-aggravated a shin injury and Holliday was hit on the elbow with a pitch. Losing either player would be rough as Lance Berkman is not back until after the break and Yadier Molina is on the bereavement list.
- David Freese committed two errors in the game, while Westbrook committed another.
- Tony Cruz was held hitless starting in Yadier’s absence.
- The team had a lot of base runners, but couldn’t capitalize as twenty men were left stranded. Furcal and Beltran led the way with four strands a piece.
- Mikael Cleto pitched an inning and gave up the game-winning home run to Logan Morrison.
Three Stars
3) Jake Westbrook – Westbrook pitched well enough for the win, but the offense just couldn’t put runs on the board.
2) Rafael Furcal – Furcal had two hits and drove in a run.
1) David Freese – Freese had three hits and had the other RBI for the Cardinals.
Standings
|Central
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Home
|Road
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Streak
|L10
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|46
|37
|.554
|—
|27-14
|19-23
|329
|310
|+19
|Lost 1
|8-2
|Cincinnati Reds
|45
|38
|.542
|1.0
|23-16
|22-22
|348
|309
|+39
|Won 1
|4-6
|St. Louis Cardinals
|44
|40
|.524
|2.5
|21-20
|23-20
|418
|350
|+68
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Milwaukee Brewers
|39
|44
|.470
|7.0
|22-21
|17-23
|376
|384
|-8
|Won 1
|6-4
|Chicago Cubs
|32
|51
|.386
|14.0
|19-20
|13-31
|309
|383
|-74
|Won 1
|7-3
|Houston Astros
|32
|52
|.381
|14.5
|23-20
|9-32
|335
|408
|-73
|Lost 9
|1-9
Today’s Game
The Cardinals host the Marlins in game two today at 3:15. Kyle Lohse takes the hill for the Cardinals against Carlos Zambrano. Lohse is 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA this season. In eight starts against the Marlins, Lohse has four wins and a 4.60 ERA. Zambrano currently has a 4-6 record with a 4.14 ERA. From his time with the Cubs, he has 29 career starts against St Louis and has wins in twelve of those starts. He has a 3.47 ERA against the Redbirds.