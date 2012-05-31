Daily Rant: Cardinals drop series to Braves after strong offensive show
The Cardinals went into Turner Field for the rubber match in their three game set with the Atlanta Braves. Unfortunately the Birds were defeated in an offensive matchup that went back and forth. The Cardinals fell behind early, but came back to tie up the game. They couldn’t tie it up twice though. Who led the Cardinals in their narrow defeat? Find out after the jump.
Box Score
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|X
|10
|14
|2
|WP: J. Venters (3-2) S: C. Kimbrel (15)
LP: M. Rzepczynski (0-3)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|SB
|LOB
|Season Avg
|R. Furcal ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|S. Schumaker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|D. Freese ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|M. Holliday lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Y. Molina c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|M. Adams 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|T. Greene 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|D. Descalso 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|S. Robinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|K. Lohse p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.050
|A. Chambers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|M. Rzepczynski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Hill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|M. Boggs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C. Beltran ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|J. Westbrook pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|J. Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
|13
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|WHIP
|Season ERA
|K. Lohse
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1.21
|3.36
|M. Rzepczynski (L, 0-3)
|1.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1.19
|4.66
|M. Boggs
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.15
|1.99
|J. Motte
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1.00
|3.43
The Positives
- Rafael Furcal had another two hit game. These have become second nature for the shortstop, whose average now sits at .333
- Matt Holliday had a two hit game, including knocking in two runs. His average is now over .280.
- Tyler Greene contributed two RBIs with a single. He also saw time in right right field, showing his versatility to the team.
- Daniel Descalso‘s single in the sixth scored the tying run after being down 5-1 headed into the sixth inning.
Justin’s Jeers
- Holliday had his two hits, but he also had three strikeouts to go along with it. Holliday needs to show more patience at the plate and make sure he isn’t pressing.
- Matt Adams had an 0-4 game, but didn’t strike out. He had mostly productive outs, but it’s still a bummer to see him go down four times.
- Kyle Lohse had been the Cardinals most productive pitcher until this outing. Five runs allowed to ten base runners was not a good showing for the starter.
- Rzepczynski and Motte didn’t fare any better. Scrabble gave up three earned runs to four base runners, while Motte gave up two earned while walking three.
Three Stars
3) Rafael Furcal – Furcal had a productive two hit day, but also led the team with three runners left on base.
2) Tyler Greene – Greene had a two RBI single and showed his defensive versatility by moving to an unfamiliar right field.
1) Matt Holliday – Holliday had two hits and two RBIs to help surge the Cardinals in this losing effort.
Current Standings