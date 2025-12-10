The St. Louis Cardinals' downfall had been in the works for years. Whether it was the moves that blew up in John Mozeliak's face in the latter part of his tenure or the insular environment that prevented the team from recognizing the changes that had taken place in baseball, the Cardinals' success was on borrowed time as the 2020s arrived.

In 2023, the Cardinals empire toppled. As the team betrayed its new catcher, Willson Contreras, and manager Oli Marmol publicly shamed the hustle of outfielder Tyler O'Neill, the Cardinals crumbled on the field, hobbling to a 71-91 record and a finish in the basement of the NL Central.

Less obvious to the public eye were the Cardinals' issues in the clubhouse. Veterans Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were brought in with expectations to provide vocal leadership in the dugout, but as their tenure with the team progressed, it became clear that they were more suited to leading by example on the field. This resulted in the Cardinals undergoing a veteran guidance crisis, and prior to the 2024 season, Arenado said the young players had "overrun the clubhouse" in 2023.

Mozeliak sprang into action following their dismal year after Arenado and Goldschmidt requested more veteran leadership for 2024. The Cardinals' president of baseball operations brought in Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, Sonny Gray and Brandon Crawford to provide guidance for the team, and while they didn't all provide the desired production on the field, they served as valuable resources for the young players.

But now, as the Cardinals are fully prepared to tear down their roster and send away their most talented players, they could again find themselves without a tried-and-true leader.

The Cardinals clubhouse could return to being a problem in 2026.

The Cardinals' top trade chip is utility man Brendan Donovan. Donovan's versatility and production is difficult to overstate, but he has reportedly evolved into a strong clubhouse leader as well. Sending Donovan away for young prospects, while likely the right move for the long-term future of the Cardinals, would be an enormous hit to the young players looking for an influence on and off the field.

Another player who has generated some trade buzz is first baseman Willson Contreras. Contreras has displayed boundless passion and energy for the Cardinals since being signed prior to the 2023 season, and he expressed his desire to remain in St. Louis to mentor the up-and-coming players. However, Contreras has reportedly eased his stance on waiving his no-trade clause, and if he were dealt, it would serve as another crushing blow to the Cardinals' clubhouse camaraderie.

Coaches such as Daniel Descalso and Jon Jay could step up and guide the younger players to an extent, as they played on some of the more successful Cardinals teams of recent times and know what it takes to win, but if neither Donovan nor Contreras is a Cardinal in 2026, players such as Jordan Walker, Victor Scott and, eventually, JJ Wetherholt will have fewer people to turn to when seeking out advice.

Not all hope is lost for the team's chemistry, though. The Cardinals may sign a veteran starting pitcher on a cheap deal to stabilize their rotation, and they're likely to seek out someone who could provide mentorship to the younger players.

With the Cardinals not expected to win many games in the upcoming season, having a veteran influence around to get them over the hump may not be as crucial as it appeared to be after the 2023 debacle. However, team cohesion and leadership outside the chalk lines is a factor to the Cardinals that Bloom shouldn't overlook. If Donovan and Contreras are both sent to greener pastures, Bloom should have plans in place of obtaining someone with the personality to prevent the team from falling into the doldrums as its players slog through a potentially rough season.