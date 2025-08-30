2 Cardinals prospects who could be called up once rosters expand in September

LHP Oddanier Mosqueda

This is probably a name that most Cardinals fans aren't familiar with.

The Cardinals selected Mosqueda in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft last winter. Mosqueda, 26, was a member of the New York Yankees Triple-A roster, but he was swiped by the Cardinals back in December.

Mosqueda pitched only three innings in spring training before being sent to minor league camp. He struck out three batters, allowed five hits, and gave up one earned run in his brief stint at Jupiter.

The southpaw has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Memphis this year. He has a 3.92 ERA through 57.1 innings pitched. He's finished nine games and earned two saves so far this year. Mosqueda has done well striking out batters, as he has K'd 59 of them for a 9.3 K/9 ratio. His walks are a bit high for my liking (he has a 3.6 BB/9 ratio), but he's done well at limiting hits and long balls this year.

Mosqueda is a funky left-handed pitcher who uses a wide release point to throw off same-handed hitters. Lefties are slashing just .153/.263/.245 against him this year. His fastball sits in the low-90s, but he employs a five-pitch mix that includes a sinker, sweeper, slider, and changeup. His slider and changeup both generate whiffs at rates beyond 40%, and hitters chase his sinker the most. He won't overpower hitters with raw stuff, but he'll be able to exploit their weaknesses via his unique delivery and his vast array of pitches.

After trading left-handed pitcher Steven Matz at this year's deadline, the Cardinals have needed some southpaw relief. Anthony Veneziano was given a chance, but he's allowed two runs in only four innings, and he was recently demoted.

Mosqueda would require an addition to the 40-man roster, but he's once again eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this winter. If the Cardinals want to see if he's worth an add in the winter, they may as well jumpstart that decision and give him some run down the stretch. Manager Oliver Marmol may be grateful to have another lefty in the pen to use in games.

In order to make room for Mosqueda on the 40-man roster, a corresponding move would have to be made. Jorge Alcala, Chris Roycroft, and Anthony Veneziano could all be released to make space for Mosqueda.