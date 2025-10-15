2 Cardinals land on list of Gold Glove finalists for 2025

Defense was the name of the game for the St. Louis Cardinals throughout the 2025 season. The Cardinals were the top team in baseball in Outs Above Average, with 36, and two players who had a large part in their dazzling defense were just announced on the St. Louis sports radio station 101 ESPN as finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Masyn Winn and Victor Scott are the Cardinals' two Gold Glove candidates.

Winn was tied for fourth in baseball in Outs Above Average in 2025 and trailed only Bobby Witt Jr. among shortstops. He also owned a 49-game errorless streak during the season. His competitors, Nick Allen and Mookie Betts, had 17 and 5 Outs Above Average, respectively. However, with the popularity aspect always somewhat baked into Gold Glove voting, there is a possibility that Betts could take the award over the much more deserving Winn.

Scott is the other Cardinal who is up for a Gold Glove. The speedy center fielder held 16 Outs Above Average, which ranked third among all outfielders. Scott will oppose Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jacob Young for the award. Crow-Armstrong holds 21 Outs Above Average, whereas Young owns 14. With Crow-Armstrong's breakout season (or at least first half), he will likely be considered the favorite to take home the honor.

A notable omission from the list is third baseman Nolan Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and one of the best defenders in the history of the hot corner. Arenado played strong defense as usual, but his 3 Outs Above Average were a career low. Another exceptional defender on the team was Willson Contreras, who exceeded almost all expectations in his inaugural season at first base after being moved out from behind the plate. Contreras was tied for third in the league among first basemen with 6 Outs Above Average.

The winners of the Gold Glove Award will be announced on Nov. 2, and the Platinum Glove Award will be determined solely by fan voting. The Fielding Bible Awards, which are a more statistically inclined version of the Gold Glove Award, will announce its winners around the same time as the Gold Gloves.