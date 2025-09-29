14 Cardinals who won't survive Chaim Bloom's offseason overhaul

Michael Siani

Oh hey! Did you forget about Michael Siani as well? The Cardinals primary center fielder in 2024 was mostly regelegated to Memphis in 2025, appearing in just 19 games and getting 19 plate appearances for St. Louis this year.

In 2024, Siani played in 124 games for the Cardinals, slashing .228/.285/.285 with two home runs and 20 RBI to go along with 20 stolen bases in 334 plate appearances. While Sinai's 64 wRC+ was brutal to watch, his 16 outs above average in the outfield made him one of the best defenders in all of baseball. Marmol continued to run Siani out there each day, but that came to an end in 2025.

Siani was actually set to be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder this year before an awful spring training and a great showing in camp from Victor Scott II relegated Siani to a reserve role, and then quickly down to Memphis. Unfortunately, Siani didn't really do himself any favors in Memphis this year, slashing .209/.307/.329 with eight home runs and 41 RBI to go along with 28 stolen bases in 101 games. His 71 wRC+ at the Triple-A level was not going to earn him another chance in St. Louis, no matter how much Scott was scuffling in the second half.

On top of that, the Cardinals seem to love Nathan Church, and his rise from Double-A this year all the way up to St. Louis is going to make it very difficult for Siani to have a path with the Cardinals in 2026. Sure, he could be their Triple-A center field depth next year, but my guess is that Bloom won't let Siani hold a 40-man roster spot over other internal or external options who could take that. Church wasn't all that impressive in his brief debut for St. Louis, but I think he'll be positioned for more opportunities than Siani would be next year.

Like Pozo, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Cardinals bring Siani back as organizational depth that isn't on their 40-man roster if other teams don't claim him, but for now, I think it's safe to say he won't be a Cardinal next year.