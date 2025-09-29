14 Cardinals who won't survive Chaim Bloom's offseason overhaul

Miles Mikolas

This won't come as a shocker to anyone, but Miles Mikolas won't be returning to the Cardinals in 2026 under Chaim Bloom's leadership. Now, I do want to walk you down a path I considered recently...the idea that a reunion with Mikolas could actually be in the cards...but then confirm why I believe that will not happen.

For a while now, it's been debatable at best as to whether or not Sonny Gray would want to leave St. Louis. Now that he's made that intention known, the Cardinals' rotation options are getting really thin.

Of their current starters under contract, I think only Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy should be seen as locks for the rotation. Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, and Quinn Mathews will definitely be in the mix as well, but that's only six guys that I can say with confidence, and that last trio includes a player who has never been a big league starter, a guy coming off a career-worst season, and a prospect who may or may not be ready.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, at least to begin 2026, they won't have much starting pitching depth at the Triple-A level. Tekoah Roby, Cooper Hjerpe, and Sem Robberse all likely won't be available due to recovery from season-ending injuries. Tink Hence just came off another injury-riddled campaign, and while names like Liam Doyle, Ixan Henderson, and Brycen Matuz could be options at some point next year, I highly doubt they'd be ready for their shot in early 2026.

So...where are some of those innings coming from then? Could "The Lizard King" be brought back on a cheap contract to be the staff veteran that they can cut ties with if young arms are ready to take his spot?

Eh, maybe, but I have a feeling Bloom would rather target some project arms with upside instead.

The Cardinals are not trying to win next year, so while Mikolas fits the bill of someone who could just make starts for them and eat innings, I think Bloom is wise enough to go find arms who they could get more production out of than Mikolas and potentially flip them at the trade deadline.

I won't lie to you, even as I write them, I can see the world where the Cardinals bring back Mikolas on that cheap deal while also targeting a reclamation project arm, because honestly, they likely need multiple veteran arms to get them through next year. But for now, let's say Mikolas is done with the Cardinals.