13 potential contract extensions for young Cardinals ranging from realistic to absurd

Arbitration players

These players have entered arbitration already, and their deals would be much shorter than other candidates. They have a more proven track record, and their careers give the team more assurance of who they are as players. At least two of these players are legitimate candidates for extensions.

Andre Pallante

When starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt received a long-term deal, my mind immediately went to Andre Pallante as a candidate for the Cardinals. Pfaadt's best career ERA (4.71) only narrowly outpaces Pallante's worst career ERA (4.76). Pallante showed that he has the ability to be a strong back-end starting pitcher in 2024, and he may have set himself up for a long-term deal.

Pallante's ceiling isn't exceptional, as he relies heavily on groundballs, and his strikeout rate isn't eye-popping. However, there's something to be said for knowing what you'll get out of your number four or five starting pitcher. A contract extension for Andre Pallante at the right price — this could be said for any of these deals, to be fair — would benefit both Pallante and the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan is probably the most likely player on this list to receive a multi-year deal. Donnie is a leader both on and off the field, he can capably play four positions across the diamond, he's an on-base hitter with decent pop, and he's a grinder. The Cardinals have turned down several trade offers for their Gold Glove utility man.

Brendan Donovan said he would have agreed to a long-term deal this offseason, but one didn't come his way. Clearly, he's open to negotiating. Are the Cardinals willing to lock in one of their cornerstone players for the next five years?

Lars Nootbaar

Lars Nootbaar is slowly proving to the doubters that he could be a top corner outfielder in all of baseball. After three years of injury concerns, Nootbaar is beginning to quiet the doubters with an electric start to 2025. He has a .417/.533/.667 slash line to start the year along with two home runs and five walks in only six games. Nootbaar is also a plus defender in left field according to most metrics. Nootbaar appears to have found a comfortable home at leadoff for the Cardinals this year.

If Noot can remain healthy this year, he should absolutely be approached with a multi-year contract. He's only in his first year of arbitration, but the 27-year-old could find himself with a five- or six-year deal to get him through his early 30s.

Ryan Helsley

An extension for Ryan Helsley doesn't feel likely, but signing him to one would be a landmark deal for the Cardinals. He's currently the longest-tenured player on the roster, and he's an ode to better days. The All-Star closer racked up a franchise-record and league-leading 49 saves last year, and he's in his final year before free agency.

Helsley spoke this offseason about a desire to sign a long-term extension with the Cardinals, but the organization didn't echo that sentiment. Due to the change in power following the end of this season, it's not likely that any imminent free agents will be given contracts once their current ones are up, Helsley included.