10 New Year's predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025

Happy New Year, St. Louis Cardinals fans!

I did this last year with a mixed bag of results, but today I'm going to going to make 10 New Year's predictions related to the Cardinals' upcoming year in 2025. There are not just predictions for the 2025 season, as I'll address things that will happen before Spring Training, during the year, and next offseason.

There are a ton of storylines at play for this Cardinals club in 2025, so there are a lot of areas where predictions can be had and a variety of outcomes may play out. Here are my 10 predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals as they enter this New Year.

Prediction #1: Nolan Arenado and either Erick Fedde or Steven Matz are traded before Spring Training

Let's start with what's on everyone's minds right now in Cardinals Nation - is Nolan Arenado actually going to be traded? And will anyone else be on the move as well?

As the days pass by, the less certain it feels that any of those kinds of moves will occur. I do think people are forgetting how it was expected after Arenado declined a trade to Houston that this would drag into the New Year, and Alex Bregman remaining unsigned is playing a huge factor as well.

Once more of these dominos fall, I expect Arenado to be moved. The Cardinals will likely need to eat $15 million to $20 million on his contract in order for them to do so, and if things look bleak, they could even have to eat more. But at this point, I still expect a deal to get done.

The Red Sox, Mets, Angels, and Yankees still feel like the most likely landing spots for the third baseman. It may take a few more weeks, but I doubt we see Arenado in a Cardinal uniform come Spring Training.

I also think the Cardinals will move one of Erick Fedde or Steven Matz and then probably bring in Kyle Gibson to replace them. We already know some American League Central teams have called on them, so there is definitely interest out there.

Moving one of them will help clear more salary room, though if they sign Gibson that will negate most or all of the money moved. But a trade also helps clear room for a young starter to get opportunities, and that's something the Cardinals need to prioritize in 2025.