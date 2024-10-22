10 most memorable moments in St. Louis Cardinals World Series history

Prev 6 of 6 Next Next

The St. Louis Cardinals have been to 19 World Series in their long and storied history. They've won 11 of them, and their total ranks second behind only the New York Yankees, who have won 27 total. While other teams may have been to more World Series including the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, only the Yankees can boast more championships. Within those 19 World Series appearances are gems, memories, and glorious moments for various players. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a massive strikeout, or a fantastic defensive play, there have been instances where baseball fans of any team are able to recall where they were at that moment. Fans of the Cardinals certainly remember these big plays, but fans of other fanbases also remember them -- some fondly and others not as much. I'll admit, I'm not a baseball history junkie; I rely on others for that information. Being a 90s baby, most of my World Series memories start with the lost 2004 World Series. In that time span, the Cardinals have attended four World Series and won two. However, I'm still able to recognize and appreciate the days and heroes of old. Last year, Redbird Rants' own J.T. Bucheit listed 10 memorable postseason moments in Cardinals' history. I've limited the scope to moments in the World Series only. You can read J.T.'s piece here. While I will be revisiting some of his stories and moments, I'll also include some new ones. I'll be focusing solely on moments in the World Series. Albert Pujols' three-homer game in 2011 won't make the cut because that was more of a performance than a particular moment. Bob Gibson striking out 17 batters in 1968 also won't make my list. Willie McGee's game 3 offensive showing in the 1982 World Series will also not be found on my list. One other word of note: these aren't rankings. That's a path I dare not venture. Instead, I've chosen to list these events in chronological order. I know better than to rank the significance of historical events. These 10 moments in St. Louis Cardinals' World Series history are the most memorable in franchise history.

Grover Cleveland Alexander strikes out Tony Lazzeri inthe 1926 World Series. This moment borders on fable versus truth more than others. As J.T. mentions in his piece, there were rumors that Grover Cleveland Alexander as either drunk or hungover when he took the mound late in Game 7 of the 1926 World Series. Regardless of his physical state, his performance was memorable that. Alexander replaced Jesse Haines with the bases loaded and a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. He struck out the Yankees' Tony Lazzeri and finished the inning unscathed. The ninth inning ended with some more heroics on the defensive side of the game as well, and the Cardinals would go on to win Game 7 and the Series. Bob O'Farrell throwing out the Great Bambino to win the 1926 World Series. In the same game that Grover Cleveland Alexander perhaps drunkenly pitched a clean inning to salvage a lead, his battery mate had some heroics of his own. In the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 1926 World Series, the Cardinals clung to a 3-2 lead against the Yankees. Babe Ruth was on first base with two outs and Bob Meusel, a .315 hitter that year, was at the plate. Though the Great Bambino wasn't known for his speed, he took a chance and ran on Bob O'Farrell. O'Farrell's throw was right on the money to second baseman Rogers Hornsby, and Ruth was called out. Having Babe Ruth in scoring position with Bob Meusel up to bat was dangerous. This caught stealing won the World Series in 1926 for the Cardinals, and O'Farrell's name is now known amongst the Cardinal faithful.

Ken O'Dea's walk-off single in Game 2 of the 1944 World Series. In what has become dubbed as the "Streetcar Series", the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Browns went head-to-head in the 1944 World Series. This was a classic story of underdog vs. favorite, as the Cardinals and Stan Musial won a whopping 105 games that year to the Browns' 89 victories. Nonetheless, the two faced off after having won their respective league crowns. After losing game 1, the Cardinals needed to even the series. In the 11th inning, with the game tied 2-2, backup catcher and pinch hitter Ken O'Dea stepped up to the plate with Ray Sanders on base. O'Dea hit a single to right field to drive in Sanders and even up the series. The Cardinals would win the series in six games to nab their fifth World Series title. Enos Slaughter's "mad dash" in the 1946 World Series. It's not often a stolen base holds prominence in a World Series. Typically, home runs, walk-off hits, and game-ending strikeouts carry the most weight. However, this one stolen base by the legendary Enos Slaughter deserves special recognition. Game 7 of the 1946 World Series was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Slaughter led off the inning with a single, but the next two batters both got out. Harry Walker stepped to the plate and roped a ball to center for a hit. Slaughter rounded second and headed to third; it would have been logical for him to stop, and third-base coach Mike Gonzalez tried to relay that signal. However, Slaughter rounded third and would score the go-ahead run. This "mad dash" can be seen outside Busch Stadium in statue form.

Ken Boyer's grand slam in the 1964 World Series. In Game 4 of the 1964 World Series against none other than the New York Yankees, the Cardinals were down 3-0 heading into the 6th inning. They were also losing the series, 2-1. Therefore, time was running out for the Cardinals to make a comeback in both the game and the series. Thanks to Curt Flood, Dick Groat, and Bill White all reaching base, the Cardinals had the bases loaded with third baseman Ken Boyer stepping up to the plate. Starting pitcher Al Downing, who up to that point had a wonderful start, stayed in the game. With two outs and a 1-1 count, Boyer stroked a grand slam to left field to take the lead. Boyer, the 1964 National League MVP, helped lead the team, along with Bob Gibson, to a World Series victory that year. His grand slam in Game 4 proved to be decisive. Willie McGee climbes the wall to rob a home run in 1982. With the 6-2 lead late in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series, the Cardinals were looking to pull ahead in the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Up to this point, Willie McGee had hit two home runs, so his mark was already imprinted. He finished with flourish, however. Gorman Thomas was up to bat in the 9th inning against the Cardinals' Hall of Fame closer, Bruce Sutter. Thomas launched the ball to center field, but Willie McGee raced to the wall and jumped at the perfect time to rob Thomas of a potential rally-inducing home run. The Cardinals would go on to win the 1982 World Series, and McGee's contributions on both sides of the ball are partially responsible for their victory.

Ozzie Smith's sterling double play in the 1985 World Series. In Game 5 of the 1985 World Series against the Kansas City Royals, the Cardinals held a 1-0 lead in the 6th inning. They also had a 3-1 advantage in the series. All signs were pointing to a World Series victory for the Cardinals. In an effort to maintain his team's lead in both the game and the series, Ozzie Smith, The Wizard himself, made a fantastic defensive play in the 6th inning. The Royals had runners on first and third, and Frank White hit a sharp ground ball up the middle. Ozzie Smith nabbed the sharp grounder and executed a double play with the help of second baseman Tom Herr. The Cardinals would go on to lose the game and the series, but this play still stands out. Adam Wainwright striking out Brandon Inge to win the 2006 World Series. Several players use the postseason to spring themselves to fame and recognition. For Adam Wainwright, the 2006 World Series was that moment. In his rookie year, Wainwright established himself as a trustworthy reliever, and he became the team's de facto closer following an injury to Jason Isringhausen. With a 4-2 lead and two outs, the Detroit Tigers' catcher, Brandon Inge, came up to bat. Inge fought in the at bat, bringing the count to 2-2. Uncle Charlie himself broke off a curveball that struck out Inge, and catcher Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright embraced emphatically to celebrate the World Series victory. What makes this strikeout so memorable would be what Wainwright and Molina would go on to accomplish together as Cardinals.

David Freese hits a huge triple to keep the Cardinals in the 2011 World Series. At this point, I almost feel as much sympathy for right fielder Nelson Cruz as I do sheer joy for David Freese. In Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, with the Cardinals down in the series 3-2 and down in the game 7-5, David Freese hit a line drive to deep right field on a 1-2 count. Albert Pujols and Lance Berkman both came around to score, and the Cardinals tied the game 7-7 to send it into extra innings. Freese's slide into third base followed by an emphatic clap is ingrained in most Cardinals fans' brains at this point. David Freese walks off Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. The drama and heroics weren't quite done at this point. The Texas Rangers took the lead again in the 10th inning followed by a game-tying single by Lance Berkman to score two runners -- which easily could have made this list as well. Heading into the bottom of the 11th inning, the game remained tied at 9-9. St. Louis native David Freese once again came up to the plate in a clutch situation. The Rangers called upon reliever Mark Lowe to keep them in the game. Freese was the lead-off hitter in the 11th for the Cardinals, and this time, he didn't make fans wait long for a special moment. Ahead in the count 1-0, David Freese smoked a fastball to deep center field to walk off the game and send the Cardinals to Game 7 of the World Series that year. Between Joe Buck's iconic call and Freese's celebratory helmet toss, this home run will remain a memory of Cardinals fans for ages.