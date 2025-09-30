10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

Paul Goldschmidt and Luke Weaver (Yankees)

Fittingly, Luke Weaver was one of the players the Cardinals traded to acquire Paul Goldschmidt prior to the 2019 season. Now the two are teammates on the New York Yankees and are both looking to win their first World Series titles of their careers.

When the trade was made, Cardinals fans were sure that they had gotten their cornerstone bat for years to come, and after the club also brought in Nolan Arenado, it felt like a given that they would have a ton of postseason success. Instead, Goldschmidt had a pretty good run with the Cardinals in 2019 when they made it to the NLCS, but the pairing of Goldschmidt and Arenado fell woefully short in the 2021 and 2022 postseasons.

This past offseason, the Cardinals allowed Goldschmidt to walk in free agency, and the 38-year-old signed with the Yankees in hopes of winning his first World Series. It hasn't been a great year for Goldschmidt at the plate, but he's still been more than serviceable for them, slashing .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs and 31 doubles to go along with 45 RBI in the pinstripes. With just how many offensive options the Yankees have this year, I could totally see Goldschmidt thriving without the pressure being on his shoulders this time around to carry the load.

Luke Weaver plays a really important role for the Yankees as well this postseason. The right-hander took over closing duties for them last year and did a wonderful job, but now he's one of a few different arms they rely on to shut down games. With the struggles of Devin Williams this year, Weaver is even more important a piece alongside David Bednar and Fernando Cruz. Weaver has already shown that he is up for the assignment, so now it's time for him to prove he can keep coming up big for the Yankees.