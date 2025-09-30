10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

Tommy Edman (Dodgers)

Another former Cardinal who has already made waves in October since being traded away from the club, the reigning National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player could further his legacy this postseason.

Tommy Edman is a fan favorite in St. Louis for a number of reasons. He was reliable, a good dude, came out of nowhere, and was someone who fought tooth and nail to be the best he could be. Edman played the game the right way, something that Cardinals fans always appreciate. Even when he wasn't performing well at the plate, Edman always seemed to be someone you could rely on in the clutch, and that proved to be huge for the Dodgers last postseason.

During the 16-game run that Los Angeles went on to their World Series crown last year, Edman slashed .328/.354/.508 with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI, as well as five stolen bases. Edman shined bright on a team led by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, and he could easily do so again this postseason.

Now, it is worth noting that Edman has had a down year at the plate, slashing .225/.274/.382, which amounts to an 81 wRC+ in the 97 games he played for the Dodgers this year. He's still an extremely valuable and versatile defender, though, something that will help the Dodgers big time, but they would love to see his bat come alive again as well.

While the Dodgers are MLB's villain right now, they did not have a great regular season, missing out on a bye in the National League postseason, and will match up with the Cincinnati Reds in round one. Since the Dodgers have to go four rounds this year to win the World Series, they really do need guys to step up all over the team to make sure they don't stumble and fall with an early playoff exit.

Edman has shined for them in October once before, and we'll see if he can do so again.