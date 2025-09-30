10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

Carson Kelly and Andrew Kittredge (Cubs)

Oh man, I don't even like thinking about the potential of a world where the Chicago Cubs make a deep run this October. It's already bad enough that they are in the playoffs, but finding success there will be maddening.

Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol already lit a fire underneath the Cubs when he intentionally walked Michael Busch this past weekend, resulting in him missing the chance at hitting for the cycle. The Cubs are likely looking for any material to fire up their club as they prepare to face the San Diego Padres this weekend.

Two former Cardinals play really important roles on this year's Cubs team: Carson Kelly and Andrew Kittredge. Kelly, who had an incredible first half at the plate, really cooled down offensively as the year went on, but still finished with a .249/.333/.428 slash line to go along with 17 home runs and 50 RBI in 111 games played. His 115 wRC+ is a huge asset from the catcher position, and the Cubs would love to see his bat come alive this October to supplement an offense that faded with him.

Pete-Crow Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Seiya Suzuki really powered the Cardinals for the majority of the year, and while all of their numbers finished in a great spot this year, each of them saw significant drop-offs from their early-season production that should cause Cubs fans to worry in the postseason. They really need Kelly to help them out at the plate.

Kittredge came over to the Cubs from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline and has been a solid piece for their bullpen down the stretch. In October, bullpens are relied on heavily as games are shortened by the rotation having a quicker hook, and so Kittredge's success will play a major role in whether or not the Cubs do much this postseason.

Now, I think I speak on behalf of all Cardinals fans that we would love to see nothing more than for the Cubs to fall apart in the Wild Card Series, but we'll have to wait and see how things unfold.