10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

Harrison Bader and Edmundo Sosa (Phillies)

I picked the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Seattle Mariners in the World Series, and if I'm being honest, it feels like destiny for Arozarena to lead the Mariners to the World Series and for both Harrison Bader and Edmundo Sosa to have big postseasons for the Phillies on their way to a World Series title.

Bader and Sosa were both dealt away from the Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline, and while the Cardinals won both trades by receiving Jordan Montgomery and JoJo Romero, respectively, it would still be bittersweet to see both guys contribute in meaningful ways to a World Series team.

The Phillies acquired Bader at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins after a resurgent beginning to his 2025 season, posting a .258/.339/.439 slash line with 12 home runs and a 118 wRC+. Upon arriving in Philadelphia, Bader actually turned things up another notch, slashing .305/.361/.463 with five home runs and a 129 wRC+ in 50 games down the stretch.

Bader's swagger and competitive fire are a perfect match for the Phillies, and it is so easy to see a world where Bader has multiple huge moments for Philadelphia as they slay different National League giants.

While Bader has been a weapon against right-handed pitching this year (136 wRC+), Sosa has been the same against southpaws, posting a 146 wRC+ when lefties are on the mound and providing the Phillies with helpful support as their utility man. While Sosa really only starts when lefties are on the mound, he could make some significant waves in that role, and may even be tasked with at-bats late in games as a pinch hitter in place of guys like Bryson Sott, Brandon Marsh, or Max Kepler.

It really feels like it is finally the Phillies' time to finish the job and be crowned World Series champions, and if they do so, it won't just be due to the star power on their roster. If you have followed baseball for a long time, you know that it's those support pieces that tend to come up clutch in the big moments and end up turning the tide for a World Series crown. Bader and Sosa both fall in that camp this year for the Phillies, and could easily steal the spotlight this October while standing next to household names like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner.