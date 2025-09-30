10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

Randy Arozarena (Mariners)

You know what's even better than a one-time postseason hero? A player who has multiple Octobers that they can say they came up huge in. After leading the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series on a historic home run tear back in 2020, Arozarena could be a major reason why the Mariners finally achieve some long-awaited postseason success.

In 160 games this year for Seattle, Arozarena slashed .238/.334/.426 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI to go along with 31 stolen bases as the Mariners' leadoff man. His 120 wRC+ would have been a huge benefit to the Cardinals' lineup this year, but alas, he's slugging for Seattle instead.

The Mariners are one of the favorites to win the World Series heading into October, and for good reason. For years now, they have been led by an incredible starting rotation, and all five of Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Luis Castillo are healthy entering October. On top of that, they have one of the most dynamic bullpens in all of baseball.

For years now, the Mariners' problem has not been pitching, but instead, their ability to field a competitive lineup. Well, that hasn't been a problem this year.

Among the Mariners' regulars in their lineup, Arozarena's 120 wRC+ actually ranks seventh among the crew, which just goes to show how deep Seattle's lineup is right now. Arozarena, though, unlike many on the Mariners' roster, has plenty of exposure to the postseason and shouldn't be phased by the moment, so he'll have an incredible opportunity to set the tone for them as their leadoff game during October.

Should Arozarena have another huge October and help boost the Mariners to the ALCS or World Series, it will not only cement him as one of the best postseason performers of this generation and perhaps in all-time conversations, but it would also rub even more salt into the wound for Cardinals fans who have lamented the loss of him for years now. It truly is mind-boggling that an organization that has been so desperate for outfield production during the 2020s is the same one that cut bait with Arozarena.