10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during 2025 MLB playoffs

October is where legends are made in the game of baseball. Unfortunately for St. Louis Cardinals fans, it is going to be a long time before they find themselves there again.

If you've got some favorite players who have gone on to play somewhere else, there's a pretty good chance they are on one of the rosters competing for the World Series this next month.

In recent years, we've seen former Cardinals like Randy Arozarena, Tommy Edman, and Adolis Garcia make names for themselves in the postseason, and that could very well be the case again this year. The bright lights of postseason baseball tend to make legends out of "complementary" players and cement the superstardom of bigger names.

Will any former Cardinals join those recent names as postseason heroes and legends? There are quite a bit of players who could fit the bill.

Here are 10 former Cardinals who could become October legends during the 2025 MLB playoffs

Steven Matz (Red Sox)

Steven Matz's name may seem silly to you, but strong runs from left-handed relievers have helped propel teams to deep runs in October for many years.

Matz's biggest test this October may actually come in the American League Wild Card Series, as Boston will have to beat their arch rivals, the New York Yankees, in a three-game set to advance to the ALDS. If you look at the Yankees' lineup, they have a ton of contributors who hit from the left side, including Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, and Ryan McMahon.

For the Red Sox to upset the Yankees in round one, they are going to need to hold those bats in check, and Matz will likely be the guy they turn to late in games. Since coming over to Boston from St. Louis at the trade deadline, Matz has posted a 2.08 ERA in 21 appearances out of the bullpen. If he continues a similar run of success in the Wild Card Series and helps lead the Red Sox on a deep postseason run, Matz will become a major fan favorite in Boston for years to come.