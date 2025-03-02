10 Cardinals who can provide more value to the team in 2025 with one adjustment

Looking back at the last two years of baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, they've left a lot to be desired on the field. 2023 felt like a year where anything that could go wrong, did go wrong for the club. While the pitching staff rebounded in 2024, the lineup plummeted any chances of a postseason berth.

Maybe the Cardinals are due for more positive outcomes in 2025? Could be wishful thinking, but looking around the roster, there are plenty of players who have the capacity to add more value to this team with necessary adjustments in 2025.

Here are 10 Cardinals who could provide the team more value in 2025 with one key adjustment to their game.

Masyn Winn: Stealing more bases

It is really hard to be upset about Masyn Winn's rookie campaign, as any qualms would surely be nitpicking what was a very encouraging season from their star shortstop.

And yet, Winn knows that in order to make good on the expectations he wants set for himself, he needs to keep improving, and while sophomore slumps are a very real thing, Winn has his eyes set on the basepaths for his area of improvement in 2025.

After stealing just 11 bases on 16 attempts last year, Winn is determined to be in the 30-40 stolen base range in 2025. With his plus speed and the number of times he was on base last year (201), that feels like a worthy goal for Winn as he enters his second full season.

The Cardinals ranked 22nd in stolen bases as a team last year (91) and would jump into the middle of the pack if Winn just added those 20-30 extra bags. Better health from Lars Nootbaar could add a few bags as well, and if Victor Scott II can carve out an everyday role and get on base, we all know he can account for 50 or more himself.

The point is that if Winn can swipe second or third more often, that could account for some extra runs throughout the year and even be the difference in a couple of wins or losses. Will it dramatically improve the club's record? No, but it sure can have a positive impact, and the more of those that happen from that list, the higher the upside this team has.