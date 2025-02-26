10 Cardinals hitters who were on fire in Spring Training, then flamed out

Jeremy Hazelbaker

Spring Training (2016): 46 at-bats, .304/.373/.543, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 4 stolen bases

Cardinals Regular Season: 200 at-bats, .234/.295/.480, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 5 stolen bases

One of the ultimate "flash in the pan" players in recent memory outside of Bo Hart, the Cardinals brought in outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker on back-to-back minor league deals in 2015 and 2016. After picking him up from the Dodgers, the 27-year-old dominated Triple-A in 58 games and put up a .333 batting average with 10 homers and 46 RBI with Memphis.

With a solid minor league track record, the Cardinals brought him back and invited him to Spring Training, which is when the Hazelbaker mania began. The team played him in 22 games, and he took full advantage, putting up a .916 OPS with five extra-base hits and four stolen bases. The team had a set starting outfield but was lacking depth beyond their top three so Hazelbaker was an easy choice to fill the roster. Despite seeing limited time to start the season, the outfielder thrived. After notching his first major league hit in the second game of the season plus a struggling Randal Grichuk, the team opted to see what Hazelbaker had in an extended role. He did not let the opportunity slip as he went on an eight-game hitting streak that included two homers, two doubles, and a triple along with a four-hit performance against the Brewers. By mid-April, the lefty was hitting an astonishing .481 with a 1.484 OPS and two stolen bases on top of his seven RBI.

Unfortunately for Hazelbaker, Grichuk and the rest of the outfield started to heat up as Hazelbaker's hit streak ended. He went hitless in eight of his next nine games and saw his batting average drop to .280 with only one homer during that stretch. That cold spell continued for the outfielder, and by June 15, his average tumbled, as he hit under .200 from May. The team decided he would be better suited in Triple-A, as he was replaced by Tommy Pham on the active roster.

Hazelbaker got back into the swing of things during his demotion, but an injury in the beginning of July hampered his production until the Cardinals called him back up near the end of the month. His playing time was spotty for the remainder of the year, and he limped into the offseason, hitting .211 after the break but did hit five long balls in his limited at-bats.

When the season ended, the outfielder put up a .235/.295/.480 slash line with 12 homers and 28 RBI. The team put Hazelbaker on waivers at the end of the year, and he was quickly claimed by the Diamondbacks. Hazelbaker received some run for Arizona in 2017 and fought through injuries and demotions for a great 1.020 OPS in 41 games. He struggled in the following Spring Training with Arizona and was traded to the Rays, who then DFAd him a couple months later. The Rays then traded him to the Twins, where he struggled for the rest of the year. Hazelbaker then signed with the KBO and ended his career after a .146 batting average overseas.