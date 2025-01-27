1 prospect who will make the Cardinals Opening Day roster and 2 who won't

Time is dwindling in the offseason. In just under three weeks, pitchers and catchers will report to the Cardinals spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida. Full-squad workouts begin just five days later. Just like that, Major League Baseball's offseason is coming to a close.

Earlier this month, the Cardinals announced their list of non-roster invitees to spring training. These 26 individuals will be given every opportunity to make the 40-man roster out of camp and perhaps even start on the Opening Day roster. Players like JJ Wetherholt, Quinn Mathews, Tink Hence, and Chase Davis are some of the club's top prospects, and they all received an invite to the spring circuit.

However, it's unlikely that any one of these young studs will break camp with the big-league team. The Cardinals' 40-man roster currently sits at 39 players. The final spot could be filled via free agency, or an internal candidate could jump on this opportunity. Several other experienced prospects including Ian Bedell, Drew Rom, and Cesar Prieto received invites to spring training. Perhaps they jump on the opportunity.

40-man roster spots aside, the Cardinals still need to find 26 capable men to field their primary roster. As of now, things are pretty set in stone regarding the starting lineup. Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera will split catching duties, Willson Contreras will handle first base, some combination of Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, Nolan Arenado, and Nolan Gorman will fill out the infield, and Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker, and Alec Burleson will be in the outfield.

The starting rotation will have Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, and Steven Matz more than likely. The bullpen is always a bit of a crapshoot, but we can guarantee JoJo Romero, Matthew Liberatore, Ryan Helsley, John King, Ryan Fernandez, and Riley O'Brien.

For those of you keeping count, that is a total of 22 players. That leaves four spots open. Luken Baker will probably find his way onto the roster. Thomas Saggese made his debut last year, and he's probably a shoo-in. Michael McGreevy also impressed in his MLB debut last year. Realistically, that leaves one spot open. Who will fill it?

Gordon Graceffo will make the opening day roster as a reliever.

Gordon Graceffo, too, made his major-league debut last year. The right-hander threw 7.2 innings last year while allowing four runs and ceding one home run. He struck out six batters and walked only one in his time.

For years, Graceffo has been a prospect who hasn't quite hit his ceiling. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, and he has a career 3.97 ERA in the minors. He's about as consistent as they come, but he lacks a true plus pitch, something that would really set him up well for success in the majors. His fastball sits 93-94, but it can touch 97 MPH. If he makes the Opening Day roster, he will find his spot in relief.

With Andrew Kittredge gone and the Cardinals not likely to sign a free agent so long as Nolan Arenado remains on the roster, Kittredge's replacement will have to come internally. Graceffo could be just the man for the job.