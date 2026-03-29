1 Opening Day moment exposed a Cardinals contradiction

John Ulett's iconic voice rang through Busch Stadium on Opening Day, but for the first time in almost two decades, he introduced a different man in charge of leading the St. Louis Cardinals.

"President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom."

New #STLCards POBO Chaim Bloom receives a loud ovation as he makes his walk to home plate on #openingday pic.twitter.com/dDDXqKVEoe — Ethan Hannaford (@echann7) March 26, 2026

The ovation that followed rang loud. Not just on the ears of those in the stadium, but echoing throughout Cardinals Nation as confirmation that fans were eager for a new era of leadership in St. Louis.

That same desire was vocalized when manager Oliver Marmol was introduced moments later, but the sentiment was much different. Light cheers and claps were present, but boos and frustration unmistakably filled the air. Noticably less than years prior, but still, ever-present.

Herein lies the greatest contradiction around Cardinals fans right now, one that will be discussed, dissected, debated, and ultimately decided by how the rebuild ultimately turns out: Is Marmol the right manager for the Cardinals?

Cardinals fans support of Chaim Bloom while holding frustration over Oli Marmol's presence is the great contradiction following the team

For years, the outright discrediation of Marmol and the desire for his dismissal have dumbfounded me. I'm done with the aliteration, but I'm going to continue to demonstrate why the disconnect is truly disoriented (Okay, now I'm actually done).

Cardinals fans have almost universally agreed that the organization's fall from grace was a systematic failure that began at the very top. Ownership took their eye off the ball and tried to cut corners, rather than make those extra investments that had allowed them to excel for so long. Mozeliak had a similar issue, choosing to stay insulated in his thinking and the organization's overall leadership, leading to the deterioration of the Cardinals' sustained run as contenders.

The cracks started under the service, away from the eyes of most fans. Slowly, then all at once, it came crashing down. The years of archaic player development, compounding roster mistakes, and bypassing their standards in order to save some dollars eventually caught up to the Cardinals, and unfortunately for Marmol, that coincided with when he took over managerial duties.

2022 was a special year. 2023 was a dreadful campaign. 2024 and 2025 were mediocre at best. Marmol has pieces to own for the dissapointing latter three seasons, but the crux of their issues was far above his pay grade.

Bloom spent the last two years working closely with the Cardinals organization, using 2024 to study it inside and out and 2025 to begin implementing the first wave of those changes. He developed a working relationship with Marmol over the course of that time, and when given the chance to make a change at the skipper spot, he committed to "Mozeliak's guy".

The DeWitt family has followed Bloom's recommendations and requests since day one. They've supported Bloom in making significant changes to personnel already, and if he thought Marmol would be detrimental to the vision he has for the organization, they would have signed off on a change.

Instead, Bloom handed Marmol a new, two-year extension with a club option for a third. Shouldn't that tell you something about how Bloom feels Marmol has performed as a manager, and his ability to help lead the club in these next critical years of their rebuild?

So as praise erupted from fans for Bloom but boos followed for Marmol, I had a hard time wrapping my head around that. If there's so much belief in Bloom and support for the work he's done, why would one of his biggest decisions thus far, keeping Marmol, not result in more support for the skipper?

Is it possible for Marmol's detractors to change their opinion? I believe some come around. For others, though, I think the shadow of Mozeliak will loom too large. They'll never be able to accept Marmol because of it.

Marmol is not a perfect manager. I'm not sure where I'd rank him amongst the other 29 skippers in the game. But I do believe he's earned this opportunity. It's been a rocky last few years in St. Louis, but Marmol has shown plenty of reasons why he's capable of leading this ballclub.

Bloom believes so, and if you've been against Marmol remaining in that role, it may be worth reconsidering your position.