Where each former Cardinals player signed in free agency as spring training begins

CF Harrison Bader - Minnesota Twins, one year, $6.25 million

Harrison Bader has bounced around since being traded to the New York Yankees in 2022. Bader was traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2023 trade deadline, and he signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets last year in his first go at free agency.

He finished 2024 with a .236/.284/.373 slash line and plus defense in center. That was enough for the Minnesota Twins to give him over $6 million in 2025 to be their backup center fielder to Byron Buxton.

SS Paul DeJong - Washington Nationals, one year, $1 million

Paul DeJong played strong defense up the middle for the Cardinals from 2017-2023, and he even flexed his power from time to time, once slugging 30 home runs in 2019, his best year in baseball. However, DeJong faded towards the end of his tenure with the Cardinals, and he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023.

DeJong has since seen time with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals. Now, he moves to our nation's capital on a one-year deal worth $1 million.

RHP Shelby Miller - Arizona Diamondbacks, minor-league deal

Shelby Miller is a reminder of a past era of excellence for the Cardinals. Miller, now 34, played with the Cardinals from 2012 through 2014 before being traded as a part of the Jason Heyward deal. The former first-round draft pick was excellent in 2013 for St. Louis, posting a 3.06 ERA and a 15-9 record across 173.1 innings.

Over a decade later, Miller has to opt for a minor-league deal. He agreed to one with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he has an invite to spring training this year. There may be something left in the tank for the veteran starting pitcher.

1B Paul Goldschmidt - New York Yankees, one year, $12.5 million

Paul Goldschmidt was a staple for the Cardinals during his six years in St. Louis. The future Hall of Fame first baseman racked up 22.9 bWAR, and he took home an MVP Trophy in 2022. Add to that resume a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger award, and an All-Star nomination, and you have a strong case to be a future Cardinal Hall of Famer, too.

The Cardinals opted to not bring back the veteran Goldy this winter; Willson Contreras was willing to shift to first base, and having a 37-year-old player on your roster doesn't exactly bode well for giving young players playing time.

The Yankees pounced on the chance to sign Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. He'll be an upgrade at first base for them on both sides of the ball in 2025.