The Cardinals should target this 1st-round prospect to catch up with division rivals

Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski. Hunter Greene. Chase Burns. Matthew Liberatore?

One of these names is not like the other...

With the St. Louis Cardinals drafting number five overall in this evening's MLB Draft, there's one name that scouts seem to believe has the potential to put him name in the conversatoin as an "ace" in the future, and the Cardinals may have the opportunity to select him when his name is on the clock.

Meet Seth Hernandez, the right-handed pitcher out of Corona (CA) High School, who is the prospect that may have the highest upside in the class, but teams seem to be scared off from drafting.

Why?



Well, because of history.

Seth Hernandez would be a "risky" pick, but the correct one for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Draft.

If I'm being honest, I likely won't dog the Cardinals for any direction they go in tonight with the fifth overall pick, unless it ends up being Auburn's Ike Irish on an under-slot deal. I see the arguments for Eli Willits, Jamie Arnold, Liam Doyle, Billy Carlson, and JoJo Parker, but one name that the industry does not see the Cardinals taking a chance on is Hernandez, when that's actually a name they need to be taking a long look at.

Hernandez is the second-ranked player in the class according to Baseball America and the third-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He boasts a big fastball that sits in the mid-90s and can touch 100 MPH, and pairs that with a plus-plus change-up that sits in the low-80s with a huge drop to it that makes it an excellent pitch to play off his fastball. With that, scouts believe he also has an above-average slider, curveball, and his control has the potential to become plus due to a clean delivery.

So, what is there not to like about the guy? Standing at 6'4, 195 LBS, the 19-year-old looks the part of a front-line starter that the Cardinals desperately need.

When it comes to the very top of a Major League Baseball Draft, teams historically shy away from high school arms, with right-handed prep prospects seeming to be the riskiest demographic of all to draft and the pick, historically speaking, has a higher chance of "busting" than other profiles like college bats or arms, or even a prep shortstop.

But with so much uncertainty already existing at the top of this class and the lack of can't-miss talents sitting at the top of the board, shouldn't the Cardinals be interested in taking a swing on someone like Hernandez?

The Cardinals themselves have talked about how "unprecedented" of an opportunity this pick is for them, and if the club plans on not consistently picking in the top ten of the draft moving forward, well, then doesn't it make sense to grab the player with the most "star" upside that they have talked ad nauseam about not having access to for so long?

It's interesting to hear how even draft pundits view Hernandez in this class. Very few gripes are actually made about his arsenal or anything in his profile...other than the fact that high school right-handers have been a risky demographic. This draft preview from Baseball America hits home with this, as even the two hosts who pushed back on Hernandez as the first overall pick couldn't really give a reason other than the history of that demographic.

In recent years, the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers have hit big on drafting high school right-handers Hunter Greene and Jackson Jobe at the top of their respective draft classes. The same concern of a risky profile was brought up about them, and the Reds and Tigers both took a chance anyway and are reaping the rewards of those decisions.

Again, I understand the idea of going in some of the other directions the Cardinals are rumored to be going, but if Hernandez does end up being on the board for St. Louis when they select, I'll have a bit of a sour taste in my mouth if they pass on him. The Nationals, Angels, Mariners, or Rockies could snag him before the Cardinals do, but if not, I'd love to see the front office take a huge swing and hope to hit a home run, rather than trying to play it safe and hit a double.