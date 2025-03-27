Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer predictions: Jameson McCurdy (@J_macc14)

Team MVP: Willson Contreras

Through all the roster turmoil one of the Cardinals' most reliable and passionate players, is switching to a brand new position in 2025, which also brings more responsibility. Paul Goldschmidt was the MVP of the National League just 3 years ago and was a trusted bat in the middle of the Cardinals lineup throughout his tenure in St.Louis, and they’ll be looking for similar production from that position. Contreras has shown in his first two seasons with the Cardinals that his bat definitely plays at first base, and I expect him to fill those shoes in the middle of the lineup and be the Cardinals' most valuable player this year.

Breakout hitter: Ivan Herrera

With Contreras moving to first base, that opens the door for Herrera to get more at-bats and more opportunities to show he’s ready to be a big-league starter. The chances have been limited for Herrera since he made his big league debut in 2022, and even with Contreras missing time due to injury last season he split catching duties with Pedro Pages. That may happen again this year but I think with the Cardinals' offensive struggles in 2024 they’ll be looking for a spark from somebody to step up this season with the bat, and Herrera will flourish with that chance.

Breakout pitcher: Michael McGreevy

McGreevy will start the season in Memphis, but we will surely see him back in the leagues at some point this season. In a handful of starts last year McGreevy made a great impression, showing why he was a first round pick back in 2021. The Cardinals are without 2 of their starters that they had last season, and Erick Fedde has had his name thrown around in trade rumors, the opportunity should open up soon for McGreevy to show he can be a top-of-the-rotation arm in the big leagues. He is thought of with high potential from the organization and I think he’ll show this year that he’ll be a centerpiece in the Cardinals rotation for the next several seasons.

Bold prediction: The Cardinals sell at the deadline like we’ve never seen before

John Mozeliak is out after this season, a new regime will be taking over, why not start with a clean slate? I don’t expect the Cardinals to be contending at any point this season, and if that’s the case the Cardinals have an opportunity to accelerate their “ retool “ by selling off assets. Whether it’s Nolan Arenado, Erick Fedde, Ryan Helsley, Lars Nootbaar, etc. they can all bring back significant value. And if the Cardinals aren’t in contention, this gives them a chance to help give resources to Chaim Bloom before he officially takes over next season.

2025 Team Summary:

In a lot of ways, this is the exact same team that we saw in 2024. The subtractions outweigh the additions, and they're in a division that I think will be more competitive than last season. For the 2nd straight season I don’t have much faith in this team to make the playoffs, I think they’re a .500 team at best. But it’s more than just what their record will be, it’s what they do with their minor league talent, and how they develop them is what I’ll be keeping a close eye on this season. This season we have to get a sneak peek of what the team will look like in future years, it’s crucial to what the Cardinals will be in future years so that this drought the franchise is in isn’t prolonged any longer.