Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: Mack Baltes (@MackBaltes)



Team MVP: Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn had a great rookie campaign in 2024 and I don’t see why he can’t improve even further in 2025. Winn proved to be a great contact hitter at the plate, impressed many with his ability to hit when down to his final strike, and even showed a power surge near the end of the season. While these reasons make me confident in his abilities at the plate, there’s even more reason to expect a strong season from Winn defensively. Winn’s arm strength ranked in the top 95th percentile according to Baseball Savant and he also ranked in the top 84th percentile in outs above average. Furthermore, Winn also has plans to steal more bases in 2025, making him that much more valuable. My only concern with Winn is that he may try to abandon his contact approach in order to hit more home runs. While his power towards the end of last season was impressive, I’d rather Winn stick to what made him successful and gradually add power to his approach rather than being a power hitter with a low batting average and high strikeout rate.

Breakout Hitter: Jordan Walker

Although I think Alec Burleson will continue to progress, considering he was already one of the main contributors on offense last year, I’ll refrain from selecting him. Of all the young guns within the organization (excluding Masyn Winn) at the big-league level, I think Jordan Walker has shown the most talent and potential at the plate. This was shown during his 12-game hit streak as a rookie in 2023 and in 2024, I didn’t feel the Cardinals gave him a fair shake. Although he has spent time with the team for two seasons, he only has 168 career games played in the big leagues, just over one full season's worth. In these games, Walker has accumulated 21 home runs, 148 hits, and a .255 batting average. Not bad at all for your first year of big league contests. This year, I’m excited to see an extended look at Walker, especially taking last season into account where I felt the team should not have sent him down to Triple-A for as long as they did.

Breakout Pitcher: Ryan Fernandez

Last season, the Cardinals saw great seasons from many different bullpen pitchers. Ryan Fernandez impressed many last year and earned opportunities in many high-leverage situations. With the departure of Andrew Kittredge (who ranked second in holds last season), Fernandez will find himself another chance to pitch late in games for the Cardinals. With a four-seam fastball, cutter, and sinker all averaging above 90 mph in 2024, Fernandez’s arsenal certainly plays. I expect him to take another jump in 2025, as he preserves many games for Ryan Helsley.

Bold Prediction: Masyn Winn combines for 45+ stolen bases/home runs and receives a Gold Glove nomination

I expect Masyn Winn to run a lot in 2025, but I also expect his power numbers to be up too. 50 may be a bold prediction, but Winn is certainly capable. As far as defense goes, I think he is as talented as any other shortstop in the National League. Despite exceptional defenders like Elly De La Cruz, Dansby Swanson, Ezequiel Tovar, and Francisco Lindor, I still like Winn’s chances of becoming a Gold Glove finalist.

2025 Team Summary:

I was torn on this portion of the predictions, but I have no remorse in providing a lackluster prediction of 77-85 for the team. The Cardinals showed minimal direction in the offseason and some of their young talent has yet to break out, which prohibits me from expecting a winning record. While some may find the subtractions of Andrew Kittredge, Paul Goldschmidt, and Kyle Gibson to be minimal, the addition of Phil Maton certainly doesn’t replace the impact of these three players on his own. Factor in the possibility of trading players like Eric Fedde, Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley, and Nolan Arenado, things could get rough towards the second half of the season. With this record, I expect the Cardinals to miss the playoffs but remain hopeful in a Cardinals franchise run by Chaim Bloom. Optimistically, the turnover from Mozeliak to Bloom will also include a managerial change.