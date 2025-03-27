Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: Mason Keith (@masonkeith25)

Team MVP: Willson Contreras

Contreras should only improve at the place with his move to first base. He will have less stress on his body, he can focus more on his plate approach, and his bulked-up frame this season should generate even more power. Defense might downgrade at first base, but expect offensive production this season.

Breakout Hitter: Masyn Winn

Winn has already established himself as a regular threat in the everyday lineup. But I believe he will elevate his game at the plate. With a year under his belt, he will only improve year after year and I think fans will see this. More power at the plate, more discipline in 2 strike counts, and more confidence to carry him throughout a full season.

Breakout Pitcher: Ryan Fernandez

The Cardinals usually discover a bullpen arm to rely on every season. Fernandez is my pick this season. He is not used in high pressure situations and has the opportunity to find himself in this spot this season. He has shown flashes of elite stuff and 2025 will be when he puts it together.

Bold Prediction: Steven Matz will be the most consistent starter in the rotation

2025 Team Summary:

The Cardinals in 2025 will have their ups and downs. I expect a very similar season from what we saw in 2024. This can be expected given most of the roster is returning. But I believe they will be less fortunate this season and will not be on the right side of a .500 record. The Cardinals will finish 79-83 and will miss the postseason. Buckle up Cardinals fans, it will be a rollercoaster season.