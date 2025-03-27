Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: J.T. Buchheit (@jbuc14)

Team MVP: Willson Contreras

Yeah, I know, spring training stats don't matter. So I'll ignore Willson Contreras' excellent .412 average and 1.112 OPS to this point. But what I can't allow to slip by is that extra muscle he packed on during the offseason after learning that he would be moving out from behind the plate and man first base instead. He is clearly dedicated to being the best first baseman possible, and where the eye test matters more in spring than at the plate is in the field, where Contreras has flashed a potentially above-average mitt at the cold corner. He may never live up to the standards of four-time Gold Glove Award-winner Paul Goldschmidt there, but he appears more skilled there than many expected. Contreras is primed to break out at the plate after disposing of the tools of ignorance behind it, and the Cardinals should go as far as he can take them in 2025.

Breakout Hitter: Luken Baker

Entering 2024, my pick to click for the Cardinals offense was Alec Burleson, and he delivered in a big way. (The less said about my pitcher choice of Zack Thompson, the better.) This year, Luken Baker should benefit from more playing time. Baker deserves a full season in St. Louis after tormenting Triple-A to the tune of 65 home runs over the past two seasons. There is nothing left for Baker to prove in Memphis, and he should be eager to prove that he is not just a Quad-A player.

One of the major obstacles to more frequent plate appearances for Baker is the continued presence of Nolan Arenado. If the Cardinals manage to deal Arenado at some point in 2025, Baker should be among several players to reap the rewards. Also of note is the fact that Baker has no positional flexibility. He can play first base at a limited capacity, but designated hitter is where he belongs most of the time. Baker's breakout is dependent on his playing status, but if the Cardinals are able to squeeze enough plate appearances in for Baker to keep him fresh and allow him to adapt to major league pitching, there could be big returns in store.

Breakout Pitcher: Matthew Liberatore

If the Cardinals can control their urge to place Matthew Liberatore in the rotation, the southpaw whom the Cardinals acquired in the infamous Randy Arozarena trade still has a chance to become a very solid pitcher. His spring training stats so far in 2025 — not that they matter — are exceptional, but what's worth looking into more are his stats from 2024, when he held a 3.69 ERA out of the bullpen, compared with a more unsightly 6.35 ERA as a starter. I understand the temptation to move him to the rotation at some point if some of the current starters, such as Erick Fedde and Steven Matz, are dealt at the trade deadline, but if he continues his dominance in the bullpen, the Cardinals shouldn't mess with something that is working in an attempt to coax different results out of something they've tried unsuccessfully so many times.

Bold Prediction: Ivan Herrera is traded at the deadline

Ivan Herrera hit .301 in 2024. That's good! But he failed to control the running game, catching only 4 out of 59 runners attempting to steal bases on him. That's bad. But the potassium benzoate-laden arm that Herrera possesses can become a non-factor if he is able to move to a designated hitter or first base role, with the former more likely, as Herrera's 5-foot-11 frame isn't ideal for first base. The problem is that the Cardinals have a glut of designated hitter options, and Herrera's relative lack of power when compared with Alec Burleson and Luken Baker makes it tough for him to crack that role as well. As a player without a clear position, Herrera should be a prime candidate for the Cardinals to trade at the deadline to a team that has more room for Herrera, whether that team wants to keep trying him behind the plate or allow him to play as the DH. His ability to swing the bat should net the Cardinals some decent prospects in return, especially if another team sees potential in Herrera at another position on the diamond. The Cardinals have plenty of catchers coming up through the pipeline, so Herrera's absence shouldn't be too much of a blow.

2025 Team Summary:

The Cardinals don't look to be a serious contender in the division. The team's "just make the playoffs and anything can happen" mindset is less realistic in today's expanded playoff format, and the Cardinals seem to have finally realized that. The Cardinals won't see the effects of Chaim Bloom's vision for the team for a couple of years yet, and they are in the middle of a hopefully brief transition. There is reason to be bearish on the Cardinals in 2025, and barring a surprise first half of the season, they're likely to sell at the trade deadline. Put me down for an 80-82 season and no playoff spot.