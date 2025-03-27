Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: Scott Plaza (@MrPlaztastic17)

Team MVP: Willson Contreras

Contreras has always shown the ability to hit and this year should be no different. With Arenado, Contreras will be the offensive leader of this team in both performance and energy. Even after getting battered behind the plate both physically and publicly, Contreras has been the fiery player that the Cardinals have been missing. As one of the oldest members of the team, his leadership and personality can go a long way for the youngsters in the group.

Breakout Hitter: Nolan Gorman

I’ll admit that I may be hoping against hope here, but there’s something about a young lefty with a sweet swing that I always latch onto (Colby Rasmus, Kolten Wong) and can never let it go. Gorman’s ability to play average defense at second and third makes me hold onto him a little more. A second baseman hitting 30 bombs from the left side? That is tough to find anywhere around the league and could be a huge difference-maker for the future. I was between Gorman and Jordan Walker here but this year seems more important for Gorman’s career trajectory.

Breakout Pitcher: Matthew Liberatore

I really wanted to put Steven Matz here because I truly do believe in his abilities as a starter, but I don’t see him staying in St. Louis all year, whether because of injury/performance or because he’s pitched his way into trade value. For Liberatore, it seems as if the team is finally allowing him to have a defined role coming into the season and it should be easier for him to stick in the bullpen with the starters in waiting ready in the minors. While he has a starter’s repertoire, he could become a 2-3 pitch pitcher in the bullpen and become a better JoJo Romero. Then, once the veteran arms are either traded or have their contracts expire after this season, I am on board with the Liberatore to the rotation project one more time.

Bold Prediction: Masyn Winn goes 20/20 with Gorman and Jordan Walker combining for 50+ homers.

Winn may not be the prototypical leadoff man because of his aggressiveness, but I think he can use that aggressiveness to his advantage and ambush some more pitches early in the count and pop a few more homers. He had 15 homers and 11 stolen bases last year while playing through fatigue and working through his first full season, so I could see him expand his game a little in both aspects. Adding to Gorman’s success would be Walker, who hopefully shows his ability to lift the ball just a bit more. With each of those two receiving their 500 at-bat runway, there should be no reason they do not hit the 50-homer threshold.

2025 Team Summary:

With the only regulars the Cardinals lost from last season being a league-average Paul Goldschmidt and now-injured reliever Andrew Kittredge, I have a hard time seeing the team performing worse than last year. Contreras can pick up Goldy’s offense, Ivan Herrera can provide pop behind the plate, and the outfield has the potential to be a strength. I have the team winning the same amount of games as last year, going 83-79 in a weak NL Central but still missing the playoffs. While that keeps them stuck in mediocrity, Chaim Bloom’s takeover should lead to a streamlined effort back into contention.