Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain)

Team MVP: Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras’s bat has never been a problem. He’s hit every year of his career well above his peers behind the plate. With the move to first base this year, he can focus even more on hitting. I also expect at least neutral defense, but I could see a world where he is a plus defender at first. He will be the fulcrum of an otherwise average offensive team, and he will help solidify a stout infield defense.

Breakout Hitter: Jordan Walker

For his sake, Jordan Walker needs to be a breakout hitter this year. After a year where he saw more time in Triple-A Memphis than he did in the majors – a place where he had a 72 wRC+ – it’s essential that Jordan Walker makes strides offensively in 2025. With the help of new hitting coach Brant Brown, Jordan Walker will get closer to his offensive ceiling we all expected when he was a prospect.

Breakout Pitcher: Gordon Graceffo

Gordon Graceffo spent plenty of time at Tread Athletics this offseason, a place that specializes in pitcher development. His fastball has already seen upticks in velocity in spring, and he has thrown his gyro slider much harder. With the help of a sharper curveball, Graceffo now has three legitimate offerings. He’s starting off the year as a starting pitcher in Memphis, but his name will be one of the first called should an injury occur on the major-league roster. Graceffo is also willing to fill any role, so he could find himself on the mound late in games in relief.

Bold Prediction: Masyn Winn posts a 20/20 season AND pitchers under 30 will log more innings as starters than pitchers over 30.

My first one didn’t seem too bold, but it feels essential for Masyn Winn in 2025. He’s one of the fastest players on the roster, and he slugged 15 home runs last year. Speed is one of Winn’s goals for 2025, so posting a 20/20 season is within reach, but it is still slightly bold.

My second prediction feels bolder. With Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, and Miles Mikolas filling out three-fifths of the rotation, only two pitchers under 30 will crack the Opening Day rotation. With injuries, trades, and probable under-performance, I expect several prospects to make starts this year. Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, Quinn Mathews, and Gordon Graceffo should all make plenty of starts. When it’s all said and done, I’m predicting pitchers under 30 will log more innings as starters than pitchers over 30 in 2025.

2025 Team Summary:

Just like their offseason blueprint, the St. Louis Cardinals will float in the middle in 2025 with an 80-82 record. They’ll start the season off playing veterans and scratching and clawing for wins. By the trade deadline, we’ll have a good idea of who this team is. I expect a season eerily similar to 2024 where they remain slightly in contention, almost enough for the front office to want to be buyers, but Chaim Bloom pushes the envelope to make his job easier in his first year. I believe several veterans will be traded in June, and I think we’ll see a different lineup by September, at least from a pitching perspective.